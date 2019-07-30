Sprucegrove Investment Management LTD Has Decreased Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position as Market Value Rose; Pictet North America Advisors Sa Position in Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) Has Decreased as Share Value Rose

Pictet North America Advisors Sa decreased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) by 12.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet North America Advisors Sa sold 34,994 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.01% with the market. The institutional investor held 240,974 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.26M, down from 275,968 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet North America Advisors Sa who had been investing in Astrazeneca Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $43.76. About 2.40M shares traded. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 3.46% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.97% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 15/05/2018 – DPS GROUP – VALUE OF CONTRACT NOT BEEN DISCLOSED, EXPECTED THAT OVER 100 DPS ENGINEERING PERSONNEL WILL BE WORKING ON ASTRAZENECA PROJECTS; 15/05/2018 – DPS Group Wins Contract in Sweden from AstraZeneca; 16/05/2018 – PHASE lll IMPOWER150 STUDY SHOWED GENENTECH’S TECENTRIQ AND AVASTIN PLUS CARBOPLATIN AND PACLITAXEL HELPED PEOPLE WITH A SPECIFIC TYPE OF METASTATIC LUNG CANCER LIVE SIGNIFICANTLY LONGER COMPARED TO…; 21/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA AZN US FDA OKS LOKELMA FOR ADULT HYPERKALAEMIA; 27/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA AZN AZ: POSITIVE CHMP FOR TAGRISSO FIRST-LINE NSCLC; 26/04/2018 – ROCHE HOLDING AG ROG.S SAYS TECENTRIQ SALES 139 MLN SFR VS RTRS POLL AVG 154 MLN SFR; 10/04/2018 – Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance salutes FDA approval of Afinitor® DISPERZ (everolimus) as the first adjunctive treatment approved in US for patients aged 2 years and older with tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC)-associated partial-onset seizures; 23/03/2018 – INNATE PHARMA : EXPANSION OF MCRC COHORT IN PHASE l TRIAL EVALUATING MONALIZUMAB WITH IMFINZI; 03/04/2018 – AstraZeneca receives regulatory boost for oncology drugs; 26/03/2018 – Astellas And Seattle Genetics Receive FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation For Enfortumab Vedotin In Locally Advanced Or Metastatic Urothelial Cancer

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 20.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd sold 33,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 126,200 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.64M, down from 159,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $349.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $131.78. About 2.67 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 14/05/2018 – J&J defends itself in trial over baby powder asbestos claims; 17/04/2018 – J&J INCREASED SALES & REAFFIRMS EPS GUIDANCE; 17/04/2018 – J&J 1Q ADJ EPS $2.06, EST. $2; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Says Platinum Equity Has Offered To Buy LifeScan For $2.1 Billion — MarketWatch; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES PRETAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES $1.9B-$2.3B; 29/03/2018 – Fitch Cites Johnson & Johnson’s Consistent Operating and Financial Performance for ‘AAA’ Rating; 16/03/2018 – J&J – IF OFFER IS ACCEPTED, TRANSACTION WOULD BE EXPECTED TO CLOSE BY END OF 2018; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE PHARMACEUTICAL SALES $9,844 MLN VS $8,245 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 25/05/2018 – U.S. jury fails to reach verdict in latest J&J talc trial over asbestos claims; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.00 TO $8.20, EST. $8.10

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.31 billion for 16.47 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.45 EPS, down 36.62% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.71 per share. AZN’s profit will be $1.18B for 24.31 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by AstraZeneca PLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -38.36% negative EPS growth.

