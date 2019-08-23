Sprucegrove Investment Management LTD Has Decreased Its Cullen Frost Bankers (CFR) Stake; Ashmore Group Plc Decreased Its Vale Sa (VALE) Position

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd decreased Cullen Frost Bankers (CFR) stake by 2.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd sold 4,000 shares as Cullen Frost Bankers (CFR)’s stock declined 5.12%. The Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd holds 131,800 shares with $12.79M value, down from 135,800 last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers now has $5.30 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $84.62. About 218,897 shares traded. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) has declined 15.02% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CFR News: 26/04/2018 – CULLEN/FROST 1Q EPS $1.61, EST. $1.48; 11/05/2018 – Frost National Bank Buys New 2.8% Position in Veritex Holdings; 26/04/2018 – Cullen/Frost Bankers 1Q EPS $1.61; 01/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Agco and Cullen/Frost Bankers; 22/03/2018 – Fed Enforcements: Federal Reserve Board seeks to permanently bar former employee of Frost Bank from employment in banking; 16/03/2018 – San Antonio Bus: Frost Bank third-party software tool “commercial lockbox” breached; 20/03/2018 – Improving Swiss watch exports to help mood at Basel trade fair; 16/03/2018 – FROST BANK- HAVE REPORTED INCIDENT TO, AND ARE COOPERATING WITH, LAW-ENFORCEMENT AUTHORITIES AND INVESTIGATION IS ONGOING; 26/04/2018 – J.D. Power Again Ranks Frost Bank Highest In Texas Retail Banking Customer Satisfaction; 27/04/2018 – CULLEN/FROST BANKERS INC CFR.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $116 FROM $112

Ashmore Group Plc decreased Vale Sa (VALE) stake by 2.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ashmore Group Plc sold 43,021 shares as Vale Sa (VALE)’s stock rose 4.93%. The Ashmore Group Plc holds 1.94 million shares with $25.31M value, down from 1.98 million last quarter. Vale Sa now has $55.23 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $10.77. About 16.37 million shares traded. Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) has declined 8.73% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VALE News: 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Vale S.A. Ratings With Stable Outlook; 09/05/2018 – REG-Yara acquisition of Vale Cubatāo Fertilizantes complex in Brazil approved; 25/04/2018 – VALE 1Q NET OPER REV. $8.60B, EST. $8.72B; 20/03/2018 – S&P REVISES VALE CANADA LTD. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 28/03/2018 – Vale announces early tender results and early settlement of cash tender offer for 4.375% guaranteed notes due 2022; 03/04/2018 – PETROS SEEN KEEPING GOOD AMOUNT OF SHRS IN VALE AFTER SALE: CEO; 21/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE- VALE SHARE OFFERING ORIGINALLY PLANNED FOR APRIL, BUT MAY BE DELAYED TO 2019 DUE TO ELECTION-YEAR; 09/05/2018 – YARA PURCHASE OF VALE CUBATAO FERTILIZANTES COMPLEX IN BRAZIL; 16/04/2018 – VALE 1Q IRON-ORE OUTPUT 82M TONS; 21/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE- MITSUI, BRADESPAR EXPECT TO MAINTAIN THEIR VALE STAKES, NOT DIVESTING IN MEDIUM TERM

Among 5 analysts covering Vale (NYSE:VALE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Vale has $16.5 highest and $12.2 lowest target. $13.98’s average target is 29.81% above currents $10.77 stock price. Vale had 12 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, March 12 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy”. The company was upgraded on Friday, May 24 by Bank of America. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 18 by BMO Capital Markets. Societe Generale maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, March 7 report. Macquarie Research maintained it with “Hold” rating and $12.2 target in Thursday, March 14 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 20 investors sold CFR shares while 101 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 50.13 million shares or 4.24% less from 52.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability owns 2,114 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas has invested 0.06% in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR). Diversified Tru Co reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR). Principal Fin Gru owns 1.33M shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 2,382 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) for 162,788 shares. King Luther Cap Mngmt Corp, Texas-based fund reported 2.22M shares. Manchester Ltd Com has 98 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cadence Cap Ltd Liability Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,417 shares. Brandywine Global Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 56,039 shares. Mariner Ltd Com reported 2,093 shares stake. First Mercantile has 300 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Co owns 4,157 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Dorsey & Whitney Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR). Fifth Third Commercial Bank holds 0.02% or 33,660 shares.

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd increased T Rowe Price Grp (NASDAQ:TROW) stake by 34,300 shares to 254,800 valued at $25.51M in 2019Q1. It also upped General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) stake by 15,300 shares and now owns 30,855 shares. Walgreens Boots Alnc was raised too.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $94,324 activity. MATTHEWS CHARLES W also bought $94,324 worth of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) shares.