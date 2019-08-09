Sprucegrove Investment Management LTD Has Decreased By $935,300 Its Flir Sys (FLIR) Holding; Cott (COT) Sentiment Is 1.2

Cott Corp (COT) investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.12, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 71 investment professionals increased and started new positions, while 59 reduced and sold their equity positions in Cott Corp. The investment professionals in our database now own: 92.65 million shares, down from 99.22 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Cott Corp in top ten positions decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 10 Reduced: 49 Increased: 46 New Position: 25.

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd decreased Flir Sys Inc (FLIR) stake by 10.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd sold 19,900 shares as Flir Sys Inc (FLIR)’s stock declined 6.28%. The Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd holds 169,200 shares with $8.05 million value, down from 189,100 last quarter. Flir Sys Inc now has $6.85 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $48.45. About 269,574 shares traded. FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) has declined 14.25% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.25% the S&P500. Some Historical FLIR News: 25/04/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPT SAYS IT HAS REACHED $30 MLN SETTLEMENT WITH FLIR SYSTEMS TO RESOLVE ALLEGED VIOLATIONS OF ARMS EXPORT CONTROL ACT; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems 1Q EPS 28c; 07/03/2018 – Flir Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 15; 18/04/2018 – FLIR Systems Completes Strategic Investment in DroneSense; 25/04/2018 – FLIR SYSTEMS INC – BOARD APPROVED EXTENSION OF JIM CANNON’S EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT THROUGH APRIL 2022; 25/04/2018 – FLIR SYSTEMS INC FLIR.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.09, REV VIEW $1.75 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – FLIR Systems Announces Webcast of Upcoming 2018 Investor Day; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems 1Q Net $39.2M; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems Sees FY Adj EPS $2.11-Adj EPS $2.16; 17/05/2018 – Lorex launches 2K Super HD Security Camera System Giveaway

Analysts await FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.59 EPS, up 3.51% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.57 per share. FLIR’s profit will be $83.38 million for 20.53 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual EPS reported by FLIR Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.36% EPS growth.

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd increased Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) stake by 36,900 shares to 240,900 valued at $20.31 million in 2019Q1. It also upped General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) stake by 15,300 shares and now owns 30,855 shares. Walgreens Boots Alnc was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold FLIR shares while 134 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 114.46 million shares or 2.22% less from 117.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock, New York-based fund reported 9.84M shares. Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia invested 0% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). First Interstate Commercial Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) for 250 shares. Fifth Third Fincl Bank invested 0% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Com Ltd reported 8,814 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reported 0.01% of its portfolio in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Louisiana State Employees Retirement owns 7,200 shares. Huntington Bank invested in 1,888 shares or 0% of the stock. Utah Retirement System, Utah-based fund reported 25,389 shares. Amer Intl, a New York-based fund reported 48,024 shares. Mufg Americas stated it has 0% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Massachusetts Svcs Ma owns 3.18 million shares. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Llc accumulated 49,404 shares. Three Peaks Mngmt Lc invested in 0.75% or 53,349 shares. Chilton Cap Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0.14% in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR).

P2 Capital Partners Llc holds 5.82% of its portfolio in Cott Corporation for 4.79 million shares. Banbury Partners Llc owns 1.23 million shares or 5.18% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Jcic Asset Management Inc. has 2.94% invested in the company for 505,938 shares. The New York-based Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc has invested 2.54% in the stock. Cidel Asset Management Inc, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1.85 million shares.

The stock decreased 4.21% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $12.74. About 875,254 shares traded. Cott Corporation (COT) has declined 19.91% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.91% the S&P500. Some Historical COT News: 02/05/2018 – Nine Cott Directors Elected by Shareholders at Annual Meeting; 08/03/2018 – CMA REFRESCO HAS OFFERED TO SELL ONLY UK-BASED COTT FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q EPS $2.54; 29/03/2018 – REG-Refresco receives CMA approval for integration of Cott’s UK bottling activities; 21/03/2018 – COTT COMPLETES CASH TENDER OFFER FOR CRYSTAL ROCK HOLDINGS,; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q EBITDA $65M; 05/03/2018 Cott Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Cott Successfully Completes Cash Tender Offer For Crystal Rock Holdings, Inc; 08/03/2018 – CMA INVITES COMMENTS ON SOFT REFRESCO, COTT REMEDY; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q EPS 3c