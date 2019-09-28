Sprucegrove Investment Management LTD Has Decreased By $1.16 Million Its Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Stake; Nuveen Connecticut Premium Income Municipal Fund (NTC) Sentiment Is 0.82

Nuveen Connecticut Premium Income Municipal Fund (NTC) investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. It’s down -1.04, from 1.86 in 2019Q1. The ratio has worsened, as 9 active investment managers increased and opened new stock positions, while 11 sold and decreased equity positions in Nuveen Connecticut Premium Income Municipal Fund. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 4.44 million shares, up from 3.71 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Nuveen Connecticut Premium Income Municipal Fund in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 6 Increased: 7 New Position: 2.

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd decreased Procter & Gamble Co (PG) stake by 8.54% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd sold 10,600 shares as Procter & Gamble Co (PG)’s stock rose 12.49%. The Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd holds 113,500 shares with $12.45 million value, down from 124,100 last quarter. Procter & Gamble Co now has $311.75 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $124.57. About 5.30M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 17/04/2018 – 13D: TRIAN’S JOSH FRANK SAYS STILL `EARLY DAYS’ WITH P&G; 16/04/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST LTD PGEL.NS SAYS CO APPOINTED MAHABIR PRASAD GUPTA AS CFO; 27/03/2018 – newsbox.ch/ Press release: Partners Group launches PG LIFE, an investment strategy focused on the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY HEALTH CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED ONE PERCENT; 19/04/2018 – P&G Slogs Through ‘Difficult’ Markets for Sales Growth; 23/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces Pricing of Its Debt Tender Offer; 03/04/2018 – Denim Group’s ThreadFix Named 2018 Winner of Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 03/04/2018 – CORRECTED-PFIZER CONSIDERING OPTIONS, INCLUDING JOINT VENTURE WITH OTHER DRUG MAKERS – CNBC, CITING SOURCES (NOT “WITH P&G”); 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – NO SIGNIFICANT (MATERIAL) NET FINANCIAL TRANSFER BETWEEN TEVA AND P&G WILL RESULT FROM DISSOLUTION; 24/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-P&G to plough $50 mln in Russian plants in 2018

More notable recent Nuveen Connecticut Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NTC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” on August 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Broke Yearly Highs Thursday Morning – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Managed to Breach 52-Week Highs Wednesday Morning – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Nuveen Connecticut Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NTC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Companies That Achieved 52-Week Highs Friday – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Restaurantnews.com‘s news article titled: “See Ya’ll Later! Applebee’s $1 ADIOS is Here – RestaurantNews.com” with publication date: September 02, 2019.

It closed at $13.39 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Nuveen Connecticut Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The company has market cap of $191.87 million. The fund is managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It has a 12.91 P/E ratio. It invests in the fixed income markets of Connecticut.

Bulldog Investors Llc holds 3.28% of its portfolio in Nuveen Connecticut Quality Municipal Income Fund for 808,500 shares. Saba Capital Management L.P. owns 1.16 million shares or 0.64% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Sit Investment Associates Inc has 0.5% invested in the company for 1.26 million shares. The New York-based Boothbay Fund Management Llc has invested 0.33% in the stock. Mathes Company Inc., a New York-based fund reported 33,936 shares.

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd increased Msc Indl Direct Inc (NYSE:MSM) stake by 44,000 shares to 174,900 valued at $12.99 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) stake by 19,900 shares and now owns 559,360 shares. Walgreens Boots Alnc was raised too.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “P&G launches premium product, signs actress as spokeswoman – Cincinnati Business Courier” on September 25, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Where Will Procter & Gamble Be in 10 Years? – Motley Fool” published on September 10, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “P&G sells iconic brand to Cincinnati startup in multimillion-dollar deal – Cincinnati Business Courier” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “P&G opens Smart Lab to speed product R&D – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “2 P&G executives among 50 most powerful women on Fortune list – Cincinnati Business Courier” with publication date: September 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Independent Invsts stated it has 62,325 shares or 2.64% of all its holdings. Moreover, Conning Inc has 1.59% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 439,479 shares. Garde Capital has 4,897 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. 40,700 were reported by Point72 Asset Lp. Cookson Peirce Incorporated invested in 291,927 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Management Company Ltd reported 24,305 shares. Lau stated it has 35,982 shares or 1.89% of all its holdings. Architects invested in 0.2% or 9,924 shares. Prelude Cap Limited Liability reported 0.03% stake. Portland Advisors Ltd Liability reported 14,323 shares stake. Willingdon Wealth invested in 3,383 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Benin Mgmt Corp stated it has 0.84% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Cambridge Inv Rech Advisors holds 0.5% or 498,084 shares in its portfolio. Notis holds 60,665 shares or 3.14% of its portfolio. Moreover, Carnegie Cap Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0.51% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Among 5 analysts covering Procter \u0026 Gamble (NYSE:PG), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Procter \u0026 Gamble has $12900 highest and $10600 lowest target. $118’s average target is -5.27% below currents $124.57 stock price. Procter \u0026 Gamble had 8 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, April 8 by Wells Fargo. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, June 17 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Friday, June 28. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 24. As per Wednesday, April 24, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. On Friday, March 29 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”.