Sprucegrove Investment Management LTD Has Cut Washington Federal (WAFD) Position By $666,400; Sta Wealth Management Lowered Chevron New (CVX) Stake By $411,556

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd decreased Washington Federal (WAFD) stake by 6.41% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd sold 19,600 shares as Washington Federal (WAFD)’s stock rose 11.39%. The Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd holds 286,395 shares with $10.00 million value, down from 305,995 last quarter. Washington Federal now has $3.03B valuation. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $37.69. About 126,895 shares traded. Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) has risen 9.19% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAFD News: 22/03/2018 – Washington Federal Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – WASHINGTON FEDERAL ALLOWS ANCHOR TO TERMINATE WITHOUT FEE; 10/04/2018 – WASHINGTON FEDERAL 2Q EPS 57C, EST. 59C; 26/03/2018 – Washington Federal Names Thomas Kelley Vice Chairman; 07/03/2018 Washington Federal Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 11/04/2018 – Washington Federal 2Q EPS 57c; 26/03/2018 – WASHINGTON FEDERAL NAMES THOMAS J. KELLEY AS VICE CHAIRMAN; 02/04/2018 – Washington Federal Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 11/04/2018 – Washington Federal Announces Quarterly Earnings Per Share Of $0.57; 30/04/2018 – Washington Federal Announces Cash Dividend of 17 Cents Per Share

Sta Wealth Management Llc decreased Chevron Corp New (CVX) stake by 14.33% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Sta Wealth Management Llc sold 3,319 shares as Chevron Corp New (CVX)’s stock rose 4.50%. The Sta Wealth Management Llc holds 19,837 shares with $2.47 million value, down from 23,156 last quarter. Chevron Corp New now has $234.65 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $123.61. About 1.14 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 12/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: CHEVRON, EXXON MOBIL ASK TRUMP ADMINISTRATION FOR HARDSHIP WAIVERS FROM U.S. BIOFUELS LAW; 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q Upstream Earnings $3.35B; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/04/2018 12:46 PM; 29/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/29/2018 08:33 AM; 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON PRESIDENT JEFF SHELLEBARGER SPEAKS AT OTC PRESENTATION; 20/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/20/2018 05:38 PM; 14/04/2018 – Venezuela empowers oil minister Quevedo to reform energy sector; 05/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 17/05/2018 – Hot Air: Can’t handle the truth? Actor walks out of “verbatim” play on Chevron shakedown; 30/03/2018 – Chevron Group Lunch Scheduled By Capital Alpha for Apr. 5

Sta Wealth Management Llc increased Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) stake by 2,666 shares to 24,439 valued at $7.16M in 2019Q2. It also upped Vanguard Mun Bd Fd Inc stake by 56,110 shares and now owns 131,630 shares. Leidos Hldgs Inc (NYSE:LDOS) was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Chevron Corp has $16500 highest and $13500 lowest target. $146.20’s average target is 18.28% above currents $123.61 stock price. Chevron Corp had 12 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Friday, July 12. The rating was maintained by Societe Generale on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) rating on Thursday, May 16. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $14900 target. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, April 15 report. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Buy” rating and $146 target in Monday, June 24 report. As per Monday, May 13, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Chevron Corporation’s (NYSE:CVX) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Shareholders Booked A 14% Gain In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CVX: Buy The Dips Of This Prime Oil Major – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chevron Will Not Remain Flat For Another 7 Years – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron Corp.: Dealing With Cyclicality – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity. REED DEBRA L bought $502,074 worth of stock or 4,250 shares.

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.89 earnings per share, down 10.43% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.11 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.59 billion for 16.35 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.74% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insur Communications The reported 0.33% stake. Pillar Pacific Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 64,507 shares. Carnegie Cap Asset Ltd Llc holds 0.62% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 76,549 shares. California-based Affinity Invest Advsr Lc has invested 2.53% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Moreover, Chesley Taft Associates Ltd Liability has 0.66% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 67,667 shares. Lodestar Inv Counsel Limited Liability Company Il invested in 56,354 shares. Natixis Lp accumulated 466,093 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Llc reported 614,454 shares. Litman Gregory Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.05% or 1,577 shares. Field Main Bank & Trust stated it has 10,602 shares or 1.21% of all its holdings. Conning Inc owns 30,421 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Com has 0.07% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 4,630 shares. Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.32% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Walter And Keenan Consulting Co Mi Adv owns 0.2% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 3,650 shares. Boston Partners reported 0.95% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

Analysts await Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.66 earnings per share, up 6.45% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.62 per share. WAFD’s profit will be $53.09 million for 14.28 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual earnings per share reported by Washington Federal, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.49% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “BCBP or WAFD: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Top 10 bank in NM rebrands with new name – Albuquerque Business First” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Washington Federal (WAFD) Down 2.4% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 15, 2019.