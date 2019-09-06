Sprucegrove Investment Management LTD Has Boosted Posco (PKX) Position; PANORO ENERGY ASA ORDINARY SHARES (PESAF) Shorts Raised By 229.41%

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd increased Posco (PKX) stake by 0.51% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd acquired 15,200 shares as Posco (PKX)’s stock declined 13.74%. The Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd holds 3.02M shares with $166.61M value, up from 3.00 million last quarter. Posco now has $15.77 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $45.2. About 203,661 shares traded or 11.97% up from the average. POSCO (NYSE:PKX) has declined 35.50% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.50% the S&P500. Some Historical PKX News: 17/05/2018 – Serengeti / POSCO DAEWOO Subsidiary, Kwanika Copper Corp Selects Merit Consultants International to Lead Pre-Feasibility Study; 17/05/2018 – Serengeti / POSCO DAEWOO Subsidiary, Kwanika Copper Corp Selects Merit Consultants International to Lead Pre-Feasibility Study for Kwanika Copper-Gold Project; 28/05/2018 – GALAXY REPORTS NON-BINDING PACT W/ POSCO TO SELL TENEMENTS; 24/04/2018 – POSCO 1Q Net KRW768.70B Vs KRW839.60B; 17/04/2018 – POSCO SAYS CEO OFFERS TO RESIGN; 17/04/2018 – CEO of S.Korea’s steelmaker POSCO offers to resign; 09/03/2018 CORFO NAMES MOLYMET, SAMSUNG, POSCO AND SICHUAN FOR PROJECTS; 02/04/2018 – POSCO EQUITY INVESTMENT IN PILBARA MINERALS COMPLETED; 18/04/2018 – Posco chief to step down after political pressure; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Emerging Economies Adds Lukoil, Exits Posco

PANORO ENERGY ASA ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:PESAF) had an increase of 229.41% in short interest. PESAF’s SI was 28,000 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 229.41% from 8,500 shares previously. With 400 avg volume, 70 days are for PANORO ENERGY ASA ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:PESAF)’s short sellers to cover PESAF’s short positions. It closed at $1.94 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd decreased Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) stake by 15,400 shares to 108,422 valued at $9.88 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Alphabet Inc stake by 1,500 shares and now owns 18,812 shares. Carlisle Cos Inc (NYSE:CSL) was reduced too.

