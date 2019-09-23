Sprucegrove Investment Management LTD Has Boosted Its Stake in Oceaneering Intl (OII) as Share Value Declined; Hershey Trust Company Has Trimmed Its Holding in Hershey Company Com Stk Usd1 (HSY) by $502.99 Million as Shares Rose

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Oceaneering Intl Inc (OII) by 13.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd bought 131,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.61% . The institutional investor held 1.11M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.58M, up from 976,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Oceaneering Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.41B market cap company. The stock increased 3.05% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $14.21. About 1.13M shares traded. Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) has declined 43.39% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.39% the S&P500. Some Historical OII News: 14/05/2018 – Ajo, LP Exits Position in Oceaneering; 25/04/2018 – OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL INC – EXPECT RECENT ACQUISITION OF ECOSSE TO BE ACCRETIVE TO 2018 CASH FLOW; 24/05/2018 – OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL INC Oll.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 15/05/2018 – Oceaneering to Participate at the TPH Hotter ‘N Hell Energy Conference; 05/04/2018 – Oceaneering Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL INC – REAFFIRMING PRIOR GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 25/04/2018 – Oceaneering 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 41c; 25/04/2018 – OCEANEERING 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 41C, EST. LOSS/SHR 32C; 25/04/2018 – Oceaneering 1Q Rev $416.4M; 01/05/2018 – OCEANEERING CEO ROD LARSON SPEAKS AT OFFSHORE TECH. CONFERENCE

Hershey Trust Company decreased its stake in Hershey Company Com Stk Usd1 (HSY) by 98.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hershey Trust Company sold 3.75M shares as the company’s stock rose 23.45% . The institutional investor held 47,170 shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.32M, down from 3.80M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hershey Trust Company who had been investing in Hershey Company Com Stk Usd1 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $153.31. About 724,453 shares traded. The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) has risen 55.15% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.15% the S&P500. Some Historical HSY News: 03/04/2018 – Hershey Entertainment & Resorts’ new TV solution and Guest Internet aids in creating unique experiences; 16/05/2018 – BROOKSIDE Rolls Out “The Ballsy List” Contest to Help Support Women Making Bold Moves; 08/03/2018 Patriot-News: Free one-day admission to Hershey Story Museum includes new Hershey’s Cuba exhibit; 17/05/2018 – Hershey Releases `Shopper’s World’ Retail Report; 27/04/2018 – Ad Age: Hershey gives McGarryBowen a piece of its creative business; 04/05/2018 – DJ Hershey Co Cl B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018; 20/03/2018 – A Decade of Madness: REESE’S and NCAA® Celebrate 10 Years of Teamwork and REESE’S College All-Star Game; 26/04/2018 – Hershey 1Q EPS $1.65; 17/05/2018 – HERSHEY INVESTING $100M IN FOUR U.S. PLANTS TO BOOST PRODUCTION; 05/04/2018 – Shine On: Ice Breakers Brand Debuts Glitter Gum

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $24.66B and $1.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 264,900 shares to 14.18M shares, valued at $151.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Westamerica Bancorp (NASDAQ:WABC) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 108,400 shares, and cut its stake in Tiffany & Co (NYSE:TIF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 19 investors sold OII shares while 60 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 89.85 million shares or 4.71% less from 94.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Illinois-based Balyasny Asset Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII). Canada Pension Plan Board has invested 0.01% in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII). Geode Cap Ltd Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) for 1.24 million shares. Citigroup holds 54,846 shares. Suntrust Banks owns 13,679 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Proshare Advisors Lc reported 23,960 shares. Amer International Group Incorporated stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII). Us Bancorp De accumulated 4,893 shares. Gamco Et Al has invested 0.05% in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII). Amalgamated Bank & Trust holds 15,616 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Invesco Limited invested 0% of its portfolio in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII). 463,141 are owned by Aristotle Cap Boston Ltd Liability Co. Oldfield Prtnrs Llp holds 0.12% in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) or 63,670 shares. Numerixs Tech Inc has invested 0.01% in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII). Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII).

More notable recent Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Oceaneering International Won’t Get Over Its Weaknesses In The Short Term – Seeking Alpha” on February 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Oceaneering International Stock Advanced Nearly 22% in April – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Is Making Moderate Use Of Debt – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Oceaneering -17% after posting Q2 miss, trimming full-year EBITDA guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Share Price Is Down 72% So Some Shareholders Are Rather Upset – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Hershey Trust Company, which manages about $8.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adr Ppdai Group Inc by 76,427 shares to 355,507 shares, valued at $1.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.60 EPS, up 3.23% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.55 per share. HSY’s profit will be $335.33M for 23.95 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual EPS reported by The Hershey Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.14% EPS growth.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 selling transactions for $268.33 million activity. Shares for $490,970 were sold by HERSHEY TRUST CO on Monday, August 26.