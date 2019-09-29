Sprucegrove Investment Management LTD Has Boosted Its Intel (INTC) Holding by $1.31 Million as Stock Value Declined; Landscape Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake in Boot Barn Hldgs (BOOT) by $5.20 Million as Valuation Rose

Landscape Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Boot Barn Hldgs Inc (BOOT) by 62.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Landscape Capital Management Llc sold 148,467 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The hedge fund held 90,492 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.23 million, down from 238,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Landscape Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Boot Barn Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $989.27M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.87% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $34.74. About 479,658 shares traded. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) has risen 34.00% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BOOT News: 15/05/2018 – BOOT BARN SEES 1Q EPS 10C TO 12C; 15/05/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings Sees 1Q EPS 10c-EPS 12c; 15/05/2018 – CORRECT: BOOT BARN 4Q ADJ EPS 24C, EST. 16C; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Management Buys New 2.9% Position in Boot Barn; 15/05/2018 – BOOT BARN HOLDINGS INC – SEES 2019 SAME STORE SALES GROWTH OF MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 24/04/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. Acquires Three-Store Boot Chain In Texas; 22/04/2018 – DJ Boot Barn Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BOOT); 13/04/2018 Stormborn Capital Mgmt Buys New 1.2% Position in Boot Barn; 17/05/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. Announces Launch of Public Offering by Selling Stockholders; 24/04/2018 – BOOT BARN HOLDINGS INC BOOT.N – CO FUNDED ACQUISITION FROM CASH ON HAND

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 5.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd bought 27,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 511,240 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.47M, up from 483,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $224.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $50.78. About 13.52M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 19/04/2018 – Sen. Rich Burr: Advisory: Senate Intel Committee to Hold Confirmation Hearing for Gina Haspel to Head CIA; 03/04/2018 – WIND RIVER – ANNOUNCED THAT GLOBAL ALTERNATIVE ASSET FIRM TPG WILL ACQUIRE THE COMPANY FROM INTEL; TERMS OF THE AGREEMENT ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 09/05/2018 – Alphabet, Intel, FedEx, AT&T among drone pilot winners -universities; 08/05/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Qualcomm is exploring whether to shutter or sell its server chip business, a sector that Intel dominates (Ian; 13/05/2018 – As one of the world’s largest telecom equipment makers, ZTE relied on U.S. companies such as Qualcomm and Intel for components; 02/04/2018 – APPLE IS SAID TO PLAN MOVE FROM INTEL TO ITS OWN MAC CHIPS; 26/04/2018 – After watching $AMZN and $INTC surge after hours, $MSFT gets in on the action; 15/05/2018 – Israeli minister says Intel board approves Israel expansion; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 08/05/2018 – Inbox: Senate Intel Committee Releases Unclassified 1st Installment in Russia Report, Updated Recommendations on Election Security

Analysts await Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, up 66.67% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.12 per share. BOOT’s profit will be $5.70M for 43.43 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -37.50% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.26, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 16 investors sold BOOT shares while 56 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 34.24 million shares or 17.23% more from 29.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lc stated it has 0.05% in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 9,821 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Massachusetts-based Boston Advisors Ltd Co has invested 0.08% in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT). Driehaus Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 0.74% invested in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) for 659,051 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt LP owns 39,233 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Congress Asset Ma reported 123,803 shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 62,698 shares. Bridgeway Cap Management Incorporated accumulated 0.01% or 20,100 shares. Comerica Financial Bank holds 0.01% or 26,412 shares in its portfolio. Utd Services Automobile Association stated it has 0% in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT). Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation owns 635,171 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Putnam Invs Limited Com has 0.01% invested in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) for 172,477 shares. 1,021 were accumulated by Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd Llc. Moreover, Aperio Gp Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT). The Illinois-based North Star Mgmt Corporation has invested 0.44% in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT).

Landscape Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.27M and $1.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 25,458 shares to 144,898 shares, valued at $7.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Charter Communications Inc N by 6,636 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,971 shares, and has risen its stake in Spirit Airls Inc (NASDAQ:SAVE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 78 investors sold INTC shares while 717 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 523 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 1.66% less from 2.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Smith Chas P And Assocs Pa Cpas has 13,171 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Wall Street Access Asset Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.32% or 22,414 shares. The California-based Private Ocean Limited Liability Co has invested 0.02% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Sandhill Ltd Co, a New York-based fund reported 17,728 shares. Bradley Foster And Sargent Incorporated Ct reported 85,118 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Lafayette invested in 66,462 shares or 1.13% of the stock. Ferguson Wellman Capital Mgmt Inc invested in 0.47% or 297,319 shares. 5,899 are held by Vigilant Cap Mgmt Limited Company. Rockland Trust holds 29,244 shares. 58,721 are held by Riverbridge Prns Limited Liability. Compton Mngmt Ri accumulated 1.09% or 53,697 shares. Corda Inv Mgmt Ltd has invested 1.4% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Liability holds 0.61% or 405,900 shares. Ckw Fin Group Incorporated accumulated 0.02% or 2,074 shares. S&T Commercial Bank Pa holds 1.49% or 141,852 shares.