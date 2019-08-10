Sprucegrove Investment Management LTD Has Boosted Holding in Posco (PKX) as Stock Declined; Roof Eidam & Maycock Increased Pepsico (PEP) Position by $1.70 Million

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Posco (PKX) by 0.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd bought 15,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.74% . The institutional investor held 3.02M shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $166.61M, up from 3.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Posco for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $42.27. About 133,353 shares traded. POSCO (NYSE:PKX) has declined 35.50% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.50% the S&P500. Some Historical PKX News: 28/05/2018 – GALAXY RESOURCES LTD GXY.AX – NON-BINDING AGREEMENT EXECUTED WITH POSCO TO SELL A PACKAGE OF TENEMENTS IN NORTHERN BASIN OF SALAR DEL HOMBRE MUERTO; 28/05/2018 – GXY:GALAXY TO SELL SDV NORTHERN TENEMENTS TO POSCO FOR US$280M; 28/05/2018 – GALAXY RESOURCES LTD GXY.AX – PROCEEDS FROM DEAL WITH POSCO TO BE AVAILABLE TO PROGRESS DEVELOPMENT OF SAL DE VIDA IN CATAMARCA PROVINCE; 09/03/2018 CORFO NAMES MOLYMET, SAMSUNG, POSCO AND SICHUAN FOR PROJECTS; 28/05/2018 – ASX ALERT-GALAXY TO SELL SDV NORTHERN TENEMENTS TO POSCO FOR US$280M-GXY.AX; 02/04/2018 – POSCO EQUITY INVESTMENT IN PILBARA MINERALS COMPLETED; 24/04/2018 – POSCO 1Q Rev KRW7.761T Vs KRW7.067T; 18/04/2018 – CEO of South Korean steelmaker Posco resigns; 17/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Posco Sends RFP for Possible U.S. Dollar Bond Sale; 17/04/2018 – Chief executive of South Korean steelmaker Posco offers to step down

Roof Eidam & Maycock increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 228.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roof Eidam & Maycock bought 13,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 20,003 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.45 million, up from 6,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $179.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $128.6. About 2.93M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: PLANS FOR N AMERICA BEVERAGES WILL IMPROVE RESULTS; 15/05/2018 – Highbridge Adds PepsiCo, Exits CarMax, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Quaker Foods North America Rev $601M; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO QTRLY NORTH AMERICA BEVERAGES REV WAS DOWN 1 PCT; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Frito-Lay North America Rev $3.62B; 05/03/2018 – PEPSICO IN DISTRIBUTION PACT WITH BUNDABERG BREWED DRINKS; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks to Continue to Operate Independently From Headquarters in San Francisco; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo: On Track to Achieve Financial Targets Set Out at Beginning of Year; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES 2018 CORE SHR $5.70; 01/05/2018 – PEPSICO BOOSTS QTR DIV

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $24.66 billion and $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Markel Corp (NYSE:MKL) by 3,600 shares to 28,757 shares, valued at $28.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 33,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 126,200 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mckinley Carter Wealth Svcs holds 29,468 shares or 1.01% of its portfolio. Sheets Smith Wealth holds 0.23% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 8,843 shares. Fdx Advisors Incorporated holds 0.2% or 40,650 shares. Qv Incorporated has 137,535 shares for 2.4% of their portfolio. Natl Mutual Ins Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives reported 24,643 shares. Ameriprise Incorporated owns 6.63M shares or 0.37% of their US portfolio. The -based Farr Miller Washington Dc has invested 2.67% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Evergreen Cap Lc reported 19,511 shares stake. 30,441 are held by Compton Management Inc Ri. Oak Associates Limited Oh reported 287,168 shares. 8,715 are held by Wellington Shields & Limited Co. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0.61% or 162,111 shares. Altfest L J And Inc has invested 1.33% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Liberty Cap reported 0.96% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Amer Registered Advisor reported 0.83% stake.