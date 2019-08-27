Sprucegrove Investment Management LTD Has Boosted Holding in General Dynamics (GD) by $2.59 Million; As Rubicon Proj (RUBI) Valuation Rose, Manatuck Hill Partners Cut Its Position by $477,600

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc decreased its stake in Rubicon Proj Inc (RUBI) by 19.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc sold 79,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.96% . The hedge fund held 338,300 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.06 million, down from 417,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc who had been investing in Rubicon Proj Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $538.92 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $10.17. About 524,404 shares traded. the Rubicon Project, Inc. (NYSE:RUBI) has risen 160.62% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 160.62% the S&P500. Some Historical RUBI News: 14/03/2018 – Rubicon Project 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 28c; 07/05/2018 – Rubicon Project Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – S & T Bank Exits Position in Rubicon Project; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT INC RUBI.N SAYS LATEST ACTION FOLLOWS HEADCOUNT REDUCTIONS OF ABOUT 25 STAFF EARLIER IN QUARTER; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT 4Q ADJ REV $31.4M, EST. $29.7M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Rubicon Project Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RUBI); 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT INC – $20 MLN REDUCTION TO CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018; 14/03/2018 – Rubicon Project 4Q Loss/Shr 48c; 03/05/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 44C, EST. LOSS/SHR 42C; 14/03/2018 – RUBICON PROJECT INC ANNOUNCES A HEADCOUNT REDUCTION OF ABOUT 50 STAFF

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in General Dynamics (GD) by 98.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd bought 15,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% . The institutional investor held 30,855 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.22 million, up from 15,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in General Dynamics for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $184.65. About 583,558 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 23/03/2018 – Gulfstream Aerospace Extends Successful Student Program To Dallas-Fort Worth; 23/05/2018 – General Dynamics Chairman and CEO Novakovic to Speak at Bernstein’s 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics 1Q EPS $2.65; 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics and CSRA Amend Definitive Merger Agreement to Increase Offer Price to $41.25 Per Shr; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP – TRANSACTION IS NOW VALUED AT $9.7 BLN, INCLUDING ASSUMPTION OF $2.8 BLN IN CSRA DEBT; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS 1Q EPS CONT OPS $2.65, EST. $2.48; 24/04/2018 – NexOptic Selected to Demonstrate Technology to General Dynamics Mission Systems–Canada; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP – AGGREGATE COMMITMENTS IN RESPECT OF 364-DAY CREDIT FACILITY WILL NOT BE REDUCED BELOW $2.0 BLN; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP SAYS WILL INCREASE PLANNED PENSION CONTRIBUTION TO $550M, UP FROM $300M, TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF NEW TAX LAW; 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics Drops Most Since 2015 on Weak Aerospace Sales

More notable recent General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “General Dynamics’ Results Show 2018 Megamerger Is Paying Off – Motley Fool” on July 29, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Raytheon (RTN) Added to BofA US 1 List, Removes AT&T (T), Williams Cos. (WMB), General Dynamics (GD) and Tapestry (TPR) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What does General Dynamics Corporation’s (NYSE:GD) Balance Sheet Tell Us About Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Raytheon added to BofA’s U.S. 1 List – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD): Commentary On Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold GD shares while 301 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 225.54 million shares or 5.07% less from 237.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quadrant Capital Mngmt Lc reported 1.7% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested 0.85% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Pitcairn has invested 0.08% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Tctc Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.02% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Trustmark Natl Bank Department holds 0.03% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 1,488 shares. Mackenzie Corporation owns 0% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 2,696 shares. Mercer Advisers Incorporated reported 0.05% stake. Cypress Capital accumulated 1,184 shares. Hsbc Holding Public Limited Com invested in 808,423 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Kingfisher Capital Limited Liability Company holds 7,354 shares or 0.8% of its portfolio. 1,424 were accumulated by Beaumont Ptnrs Ltd Com. Wesbanco Financial Bank Inc stated it has 2,066 shares. Amica Mutual Ins Communication holds 0.18% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 8,614 shares. Weatherstone Capital Mgmt accumulated 2,224 shares. Sterling Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 3,666 shares.

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $24.66B and $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Flir Sys Inc (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 19,900 shares to 169,200 shares, valued at $8.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teledyne Tech Inc (NYSE:TDY) by 3,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,800 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $28,549 activity.