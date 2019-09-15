Sprucegrove Investment Management LTD Has Boosted Borg Warner (BWA) Stake; City Office Reit (CIO) Shareholder Real Estate Management Services Decreased Its Holding by $3.68 Million

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Borg Warner Inc (BWA) by 38.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd bought 86,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.92% . The institutional investor held 310,600 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.04 million, up from 224,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Borg Warner Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.94% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $40. About 1.95 million shares traded or 10.87% up from the average. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 27/05/2018 – 2018 Indianapolis 500 Winner Will Power Presented with Borg-Warner Trophy™; 13/03/2018 – BorgWarner’s Latest Eco-Launch Stop/start Technology Delivers Quick, Smooth Restarts for Ford FWD Vehicles; 02/05/2018 – BorgWarner Chief Legal Officer John J. Gasparovic Retires; 27/03/2018 – BorgWarner’s New Electro-Mechanical On-Demand Transfer Case Powers 2019 Ram 1500 4×4 Pickup Trucks; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.37, REV VIEW $10.71 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – BorgWarner’s Highly Modular and Robust Ignition Coils Power Gasoline Engines; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Results Boosted by Favorable Forex Rates; 18/05/2018 – 2018 Louis Schwitzer Award Recognizes Engineers on Track for Success; 23/04/2018 – BorgWarner’s VCT Technology with Mid-position Lock Helps Improve Fuel Economy for Hyundai’s Gamma II Engine; 22/03/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT

Real Estate Management Services Llc decreased its stake in City Office Reit Inc. (CIO) by 65.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Real Estate Management Services Llc sold 334,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.75% . The institutional investor held 176,111 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.11 million, down from 510,711 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Real Estate Management Services Llc who had been investing in City Office Reit Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $545.94 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $13.77. About 603,000 shares traded or 37.25% up from the average. City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) has declined 1.82% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CIO News: 01/05/2018 – City Office REIT Company Marketing Set By Janney for May. 8; 04/05/2018 – City Office REIT 1Q EPS $1.24; 19/03/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT – UNSECURED CREDIT FACILITY CONTAINS ACCORDION FEATURE ALLOWING FOR POTENTIAL BORROWING CAPACITY OF UP TO $500 MLN; 19/03/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT INC – REPLACED ITS EXISTING SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY WITH A NEW UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 19/03/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT INC – UNSECURED CREDIT FACILITY HAS A MATURITY DATE OF MARCH 2022; 08/05/2018 – City Office REIT at Company Marketing Hosted By Janney Today; 19/03/2018 – City Office REIT Announces New C$250 M Unsecured Credit Facility; 19/03/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT – UNSECURED CREDIT FACILITY INCREASES COMPANY’S BORROWING CAPACITY TO $250 MLN; 04/05/2018 – CITY OFFICE REIT INC QTRLY CORE FFO $0.28 PER FULLY DILUTED SHARE; 04/04/2018 – NJ Governor: Governor Murphy Announces That Ørsted Will Establish Atlantic City Office and Begin Local Hiring

Analysts await City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, up 3.57% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.28 per share. CIO’s profit will be $11.50 million for 11.87 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual earnings per share reported by City Office REIT, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.43, from 1.56 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 12 investors sold CIO shares while 36 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 28.10 million shares or 2.52% less from 28.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Co reported 118,942 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Limited Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO). Wespac Advisors Ltd stated it has 128,278 shares or 1.15% of all its holdings. Atlantic Union Bank Corporation has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO). Moreover, Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) for 48,150 shares. Aperio Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) for 63,778 shares. New York-based Marathon Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.48% in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO). American Century Cos Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO). Victory Mgmt invested in 144,300 shares. Principal Grp accumulated 800,025 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 2,997 were accumulated by Legg Mason Inc. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 5,267 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md holds 0% in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) or 34,841 shares. The Illinois-based Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO). The Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Gp Incorporated has invested 0% in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO).

Real Estate Management Services Llc, which manages about $741.04 million and $148.30 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 41,100 shares to 724,900 shares, valued at $10.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.06, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 37 investors sold BWA shares while 134 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 181.04 million shares or 0.21% more from 180.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aqr Cap Limited Liability holds 379,806 shares. 17,440 were reported by Walleye Trading Limited Liability Company. Trillium Asset Management Ltd Liability accumulated 215,061 shares or 0.44% of the stock. Mengis Cap Mgmt invested in 0.25% or 19,305 shares. Lpl Ltd reported 0% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Cornerstone stated it has 0% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). North Star Invest Corporation holds 34,000 shares. 86 are owned by Stonebridge Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability Co. Price T Rowe Assoc Md reported 0% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Glenmede Na stated it has 23,884 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 15,532 were reported by Ww Asset Mngmt. Tortoise Cap Advsr Ltd Com holds 45 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Paragon stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Minneapolis Portfolio Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 4.08% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Arizona State Retirement Sys stated it has 106,028 shares.

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $24.66 billion and $1.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carlisle Cos Inc (NYSE:CSL) by 7,000 shares to 177,300 shares, valued at $24.90 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Markel Corp (NYSE:MKL) by 2,450 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,307 shares, and cut its stake in Dentsply Sirona Inc.

