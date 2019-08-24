Sprucegrove Investment Management LTD Decreased Its Position in Valmont Inds (VMI) as Market Valuation Rose; Act Ii Management LP Lowered Its Holding in Discovery (DISCK) by $625,000 as Share Value Declined

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Valmont Inds Inc (VMI) by 10.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd sold 6,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.86% . The institutional investor held 54,300 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.06 million, down from 60,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Valmont Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.49% or $3.38 during the last trading session, reaching $132.46. About 146,829 shares traded or 7.46% up from the average. Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) has risen 0.07% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical VMI News: 06/03/2018 – VALMONT SEES LONG-TERM OPERATING MARGIN GREATER 12%; 15/05/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – DJ Valmont Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VMI); 18/04/2018 – VALMONT SEES FY ADJ. EPS $8-$8.10, SAW $8; 18/04/2018 – Valmont Industries 1Q Net $39.3M; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT INDUSTRIES INC VMI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.96 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.87, EST. $1.80; 30/04/2018 – Valmont Completes Divestiture of Donhad Pty. Ltd; 18/04/2018 – VALMONT 1Q EPS $1.72; 05/03/2018 Valmont Board Declares Quarterly Dividend

Act Ii Management Lp decreased its stake in Discovery Inc (DISCK) by 15.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Act Ii Management Lp sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.15% . The hedge fund held 140,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.56 million, down from 165,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Act Ii Management Lp who had been investing in Discovery Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.54% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $25.33. About 2.30M shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) has risen 16.21% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.21% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCK News: 07/03/2018 – News On Scripps Networks Interactive Inc. (SNI) Now Under DISCA; 05/03/2018 – DISCOVERY REPORTS EXCHANGE OFFER FOR SCRIPPS NOTES; 05/03/2018 – Discovery Commun Announces Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation for Scripps Notes; 06/03/2018 – Correction to Discovery Skinny TV Bundle Story; 06/03/2018 – Discovery Communications Completes Acquisition Of Scripps Networks Interactive; Changes Company Name To Discovery, Inc; 20/03/2018 – PROSIEBENSAT 1 MEDIA SE PSMGn.DE SAYS PROSIEBENSAT.1 AND DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS STREAMING SERVICE COLLABORATES WITH EXTERNAL CHANNEL PARTNERS FOR FIRST TIME; 05/03/2018 – DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC – EXCHANGE OFFERS WILL EXPIRE IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MARCH 30, 2018, UNLESS EXTENDED; 04/05/2018 – DJ Discovery Communications Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISCB); 12/03/2018 – DISCOVERY IS SAID TO PLAN MOVING HQ TO 230 PARK AVE. SOUTH: NYP; 16/03/2018 – E.W. Scripps activist campaign could add independent pressure on family –

More notable recent Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Discovery Becomes Oversold (DISCK) – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Discovery Earnings Rise as Pay-TV Subscriber Losses Stabilize – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 6, 2019 : BDX, DUK, ZTS, AGN, FIS, EMR, REGN, TDG, PPL, EXPD, AES, DISCK – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Discovery, Inc. (DISCK) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross – DISCK – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $24.66B and $1.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in State Bk Of India (SBKFF) by 72,600 shares to 715,500 shares, valued at $33.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Posco (NYSE:PKX) by 15,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.02 million shares, and has risen its stake in Samsung Electrs Ltd (SSNHZ).

Analysts await Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.34 earnings per share, up 28.57% or $0.52 from last year’s $1.82 per share. VMI’s profit will be $52.15M for 14.15 P/E if the $2.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Valmont Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.43% EPS growth.