Sprucegrove Investment Management LTD Decreased By $36.51 Million Its Banco Bradesco S A (BBD) Stake; Shorts at Anworth Mortgage Asset (ANH) Raised By 17.86%

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH) had an increase of 17.86% in short interest. ANH’s SI was 1.95 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 17.86% from 1.66 million shares previously. With 445,200 avg volume, 4 days are for Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH)’s short sellers to cover ANH’s short positions. The SI to Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation’s float is 2.05%. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $3.29. About 1.56M shares traded or 198.68% up from the average. Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH) has declined 23.31% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.31% the S&P500. Some Historical ANH News: 18/05/2018 – Anworth Announces Annual Meeting Results; 19/04/2018 DJ Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANH); 02/05/2018 – Anworth Mortgage 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 20/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Celldex Therapeutics, McDermott International, Briggs & Stratton, Tile Shop Hldgs, Esse

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd decreased Banco Bradesco S A (BBD) stake by 13.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd sold 3.65 million shares as Banco Bradesco S A (BBD)’s stock rose 2.01%. The Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd holds 22.57 million shares with $246.27 million value, down from 26.22M last quarter. Banco Bradesco S A now has $59.11 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.74% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $7.72. About 16.39M shares traded or 23.52% up from the average. Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) has risen 35.25% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BBD News: 26/04/2018 – Bradesco – 1Q18 Results; 04/04/2018 – BRADESCO CEO: NEXT INVESTMENT TO TAKE UP TO 3 YRS TO BREAK EVEN; 26/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S BANCO BRADESCO CEO SAYS THERE IS ROOM FOR REDUCTION IN DEFAULT RATIOS IN 2018; 05/04/2018 – MUFG IS SAID TO PLAN SALE OF $435 MILLION BANCO BRADESCO STAKE; 21/03/2018 – Fitch Downgrades Bradesco Seguros and Sul America Following Sovereign Downgrade; 21/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Pension funds, BNDESPar plan to sell about 3 pct of Vale; 13/03/2018 – FITCH DOWNGRADES BRADESCO’S IDRS TO BB FROM BB+; 14/03/2018 – BANCO BRADESCO CHAIRMAN LUIZ CARLOS TRABUCO CAPPI SAYS IT IS ESSENTIAL THAT BRAZIL’S NEXT PRESIDENT SHOWS COMMITMENT TO FISCAL REFORM; 04/04/2018 – BRASIL BROKERS SIGNS PARTNERSHIP W/BRADESCO FOR MORTGAGES; 14/03/2018 – RPT-INTERVIEW-Brazil’s Bradesco eyes more branch closures -CEO

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd increased T Rowe Price Grp (NASDAQ:TROW) stake by 34,300 shares to 254,800 valued at $25.51 million in 2019Q1. It also upped State Bk Of India (SBKFF) stake by 72,600 shares and now owns 715,500 shares. Samsung Electrs Ltd (SSNHZ) was raised too.

Since March 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $121,500 activity. Mielle Dominique bought $121,500 worth of stock or 30,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 16 investors sold Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation shares while 29 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 50.18 million shares or 4.21% more from 48.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brandywine Inv Management reported 1.10 million shares. Bancorporation Of Ny Mellon invested in 0% or 458,284 shares. Voya Investment Llc accumulated 53,564 shares. Amalgamated Bank & Trust reported 13,541 shares. Us Natl Bank De reported 7,449 shares. Css Llc Il accumulated 0.02% or 88,621 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Company has 325 shares. 208,281 are owned by California Pub Employees Retirement Systems. State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0% or 73,400 shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability invested 0.03% in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH). Tudor Et Al owns 35,155 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Panagora Asset reported 31,389 shares stake. Roosevelt Invest Grp holds 74,909 shares. Zebra Cap has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ANH). Proshare Ltd Co reported 10,590 shares stake.