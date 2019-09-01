Sprucegrove Investment Management LTD Boosted Its Stake in Schlumberger LTD (SLB) by $2.30 Million as Share Price Declined; As Twitter (TWTR) Market Value Rose, Riverpark Capital Management Has Lifted Its Position by $882,720

Riverpark Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Twitter Inc (TWTR) by 10.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverpark Capital Management Llc bought 27,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.69% . The institutional investor held 286,259 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.41 million, up from 258,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverpark Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Twitter Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $42.65. About 8.87M shares traded. Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has risen 34.83% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TWTR News: 14/05/2018 – German spy chief says regulation may be needed for social platforms; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Martin Sorrell makes comeback after short hiatus; 31/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Protests turns deadly in Nicaragua: witnesses; 25/04/2018 – That’s important because it means that even though $TWTR isn’t really growing its total audience, it’s finally figured out a way to turn a profit with the users it DOES have. /5; 22/03/2018 – New Twitter followers should sign-up on the website for our contrarian “Strong Sell” research; now is time to play defense. We have the strongest pipeline of short ideas ever; 09/04/2018 – Tech group urges U.S. to recruit allies to take on China, not tariffs; 12/04/2018 – Uganda plans tax on social media use from July, rights activists cry foul; 13/03/2018 – Twitter CFO: We have a lot of work to do, but everybody in the world can benefit from Twitter; 08/03/2018 – Germany looks to revise social media law as Europe watches; 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer says he has sold all his Twitter shares

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 11.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd bought 53,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 514,600 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.42M, up from 461,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $32.43. About 12.44M shares traded or 20.23% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Riverpark Capital Management Llc, which manages about $73.36 million and $438.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 2,130 shares to 12,879 shares, valued at $7.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 12,490 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,893 shares, and cut its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold TWTR shares while 158 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 518.69 million shares or 4.11% more from 498.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fil has invested 0.03% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). State Street holds 31.59M shares. Fjarde Ap holds 0.08% or 195,891 shares. Focused Wealth Mgmt reported 0.01% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Catalyst Capital Advisors Limited Com holds 828 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys owns 42,589 shares. Kingfisher Capital Ltd Llc holds 0.62% or 29,316 shares in its portfolio. Utah Retirement Sys owns 135,081 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Two Sigma Secs Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 6,775 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc accumulated 1,000 shares. Hap Trading Ltd Liability holds 0.47% or 161,060 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman Com stated it has 0% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). 30,480 were accumulated by Moors Cabot Incorporated. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt accumulated 3.00 million shares.

