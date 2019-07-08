Sprucegrove Investment Management LTD Boosted Its Position in Posco (PKX) by $836,000 as Valuation Declined; Delphi Management Continues to Hold Position in Cisco Sys Com (CSCO)

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Posco (PKX) by 0.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd bought 15,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.02 million shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $166.61M, up from 3.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Posco for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $51.51. About 102,739 shares traded. POSCO (NYSE:PKX) has declined 41.84% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.27% the S&P500. Some Historical PKX News: 23/03/2018 – SEOUL — Posco is striking deals with local companies in Chile, Australia and China to boost production of battery materials for electric vehicles as it diversifies its business amid headwinds in its mainstay steel business such as new U.S. tariffs; 17/05/2018 – Serengeti / POSCO DAEWOO Subsidiary, Kwanika Copper Corp Selects Merit Consultants International to Lead Pre-Feasibility Study for Kwanika Copper-Gold Project; 28/05/2018 – GALAXY REPORTS NON-BINDING PACT W/ POSCO TO SELL TENEMENTS; 28/05/2018 – ASX ALERT-GALAXY TO SELL SDV NORTHERN TENEMENTS TO POSCO FOR US$280M-GXY.AX; 28/05/2018 – Galaxy Resources to Sell Argentina Tenements to Posco for US$280M; 09/03/2018 CORFO NAMES MOLYMET, SAMSUNG, POSCO AND SICHUAN FOR PROJECTS; 02/04/2018 – PILBARA MINERALS SAYS POSCO EQUITY INVESTMENT COMPLETED; 17/05/2018 – Serengeti / POSCO DAEWOO Subsidiary, Kwanika Copper Corp Selects Merit Consultants International to Lead Pre-Feasibility Study; 17/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Posco Sends RFP for Possible U.S. Dollar Bond Sale; 18/04/2018 – POSCO AUST. LISTED AS OWNER OF 6.93% OF JUPITER MINES: NOTICE

Delphi Management Inc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) by 187.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delphi Management Inc bought 20,100 shares as the company's stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66M, up from 10,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delphi Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $56.19. About 12.82 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500.

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $24.66 billion and $1.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 30,600 shares to 483,340 shares, valued at $25.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) by 4,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,750 shares, and cut its stake in Tiffany & Co (NYSE:TIF).

More notable recent POSCO (NYSE:PKX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "POSCO: Good Time To Add To Positions As Q1 Bottoms – Seeking Alpha" on February 01, 2019, also Gurufocus.com with their article: "Watch Charlie Munger Speak Live at Daily Journal Annual Meeting From CNBC – GuruFocus.com" published on February 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "POSCO: Q1 Beats Expectations, Momentum To Pick Up In H2 – Seeking Alpha" on April 25, 2019.

Delphi Management Inc, which manages about $966.00M and $107.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 7,811 shares to 24,936 shares, valued at $1.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Disney Walt Co Com (NYSE:DIS) by 3,973 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,946 shares, and cut its stake in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC).