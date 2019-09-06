Spruce House Investment Management Stake In Gtt Communications (GTT) Was Has Lifted; As Ss & C Tech (SSNC) Stock Price Declined, C M Bidwell & Associates LTD Upped Stake by $385,560

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd increased its stake in Ss & C Tech Inc (SSNC) by 65.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd bought 6,120 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The institutional investor held 15,505 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $988,000, up from 9,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Ss & C Tech Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $48.97. About 468,253 shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 20/03/2018 – NorthCoast Asset Management Selects SS&C to Deliver Investment Operation Transformation; 24/04/2018 – SS&C STATEMENT ON FIDESSA GROUP; 04/04/2018 – MEDIA-SS&C gatecrashes Temenos bid for Fidessa – FT; 15/05/2018 – SS&C Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 12/03/2018 – SS&C TO BUY CACEIS NORTH AMERICAN FUND ADMINISTRATION BUSINESS; 09/03/2018 – S&PGR SS&C Technologies’ Trm Ln B Issncs Rtd ‘BB’; 03/04/2018 – SS&C Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 28/03/2018 – DST Systems, Inc. Shareholders Approve Merger With SS&C; 23/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – SS&C MUST, BY 5.00PM ON 4 MAY, EITHER ANNOUNCE A FIRM INTENTION TO MAKE AN OFFER FOR FIDESSA OR SAY IT DOES NOT INTEND TO DO SO; 16/04/2018 – SS&C Completes Acquisition Of DST

Spruce House Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Gtt Communications Inc (GTT) by 13.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spruce House Investment Management Llc bought 1.48 million shares as the company’s stock declined 70.44% . The institutional investor held 12.38 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $429.41M, up from 10.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spruce House Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Gtt Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $553.47M market cap company. It closed at $9.82 lastly. It is down 72.37% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GTT News: 05/04/2018 – GTT GETS 2 NEW ORDERS FROM DSME; 26/03/2018 – Aleph and Crestview to Invest $175 Million in GTT as Part of Interoute Acquisition; 26/04/2018 – GTT’S B2 CORPORATE FAMILY RATING UNCHANGED BY MOODY’S; 16/05/2018 – GTT GETS NOTIFICATION FOR ORDER OF 2 NEW LNG CARRIERS; 26/03/2018 – GTT COMMUNICATIONS – ALEPH & CRESTVIEW ARE SHAREHOLDERS OF INTEROUTE, WILL INVEST PORTION OF PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF INTEROUTE INTO COMBINED CO; 10/04/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – RECEIVES AN ORDER FROM HHI TO EQUIP A NEW LNG CARRIER; 17/04/2018 – S&P: GTT COMMUNICATIONS ‘B’ CORPORATE CREDIT RATING AFFIRMED;; 10/05/2018 – GTT Wins Three Gold Stevie Awards in 2018 American Business Awards; 10/04/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – DELIVERY IS SCHEDULED IN MARCH 2020; 16/04/2018 – Fitch Assigns GTT Communications, Inc. First-Time ‘B’ IDR; Outlook Stable

More notable recent GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “FINAL DEADLINE APPROACHING: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against GTT Communications, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against GTT Communications, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Microcaps mostly among tech movers – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Rises Over 400 Points; Covetrus Shares Fall Following Downbeat Q2 Results – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “GTT Communications, Inc. (GTT) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold SSNC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 200.97 million shares or 0.25% more from 200.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Piedmont Investment Advsr, a North Carolina-based fund reported 14,664 shares. Amp Invsts owns 52,476 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.05% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Envestnet Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 153,987 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 156,859 are held by Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc. Toth Fincl Advisory invested in 0.08% or 5,325 shares. Kbc Grp Nv holds 0.21% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) or 391,146 shares. Blackrock has 0.03% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Aperio Gru Inc Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Tiger Legatus Mgmt Ltd Com invested in 130,000 shares or 3.88% of the stock. Exane Derivatives stated it has 17,159 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Virginia-based Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0.23% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Price T Rowe Assocs Md reported 0.18% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). The Missouri-based Signalpoint Asset Mngmt Llc has invested 0.31% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Southpoint Capital LP holds 3.00 million shares or 8.11% of its portfolio.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd, which manages about $447.15M and $100.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon (NYSE:VZ) by 6,175 shares to 8,360 shares, valued at $494,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Short Term Corp Bond Etf (VCSH) by 4,653 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,193 shares, and cut its stake in Hp Enterprise Company.

