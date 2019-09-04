Spruce House Investment Management Stake in Gtt Communications (GTT) Boosted by $50.15 Million as Market Value Declined; Tristate Cap Hldgs (TSC) Market Value Declined While Second Curve Capital Cut Position

Spruce House Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Gtt Communications Inc (GTT) by 13.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spruce House Investment Management Llc bought 1.48 million shares as the company’s stock declined 70.44% . The institutional investor held 12.38 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $429.41 million, up from 10.90 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spruce House Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Gtt Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $551.22M market cap company. The stock increased 2.84% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $9.78. About 498,923 shares traded. GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) has declined 72.37% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GTT News: 03/05/2018 – GTT Communications 1Q Loss $30.7M; 26/03/2018 – GTT COMMUNICATIONS – ALEPH & CRESTVIEW ARE SHAREHOLDERS OF INTEROUTE, WILL INVEST PORTION OF PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF INTEROUTE INTO COMBINED CO; 26/04/2018 – REG-GTT : Notice regarding availability of explanatory documentation related to the combined shareholders’ meeting to be held on May 17, 2018; 26/04/2018 – REG-GTT : NOTICE OF AVAILABILITY OF THE 2017 REGISTRATION DOCUMENT; 10/04/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – RECEIVES AN ORDER FROM HHI TO EQUIP A NEW LNG CARRIER; 17/04/2018 – GTT Expands Global Network in North America and Asia-Pacific; 26/03/2018 – Aleph and Crestview to Invest in GTT as Part of Interoute Acquisition; 03/05/2018 – GTT Communications 1Q Loss/Shr 69c; 17/04/2018 – S&P: GTT COMMUNICATIONS ‘B’ CORPORATE CREDIT RATING AFFIRMED;; 10/04/2018 – GTT Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Second Curve Capital Llc decreased its stake in Tristate Cap Hldgs Inc (TSC) by 8.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Second Curve Capital Llc sold 70,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.21% . The hedge fund held 782,508 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.99 million, down from 852,508 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Second Curve Capital Llc who had been investing in Tristate Cap Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $563.35 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.73% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $19.21. About 96,583 shares traded or 11.23% up from the average. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) has declined 27.71% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TSC News: 18/04/2018 – TriState Capital 1Q Rev $37.3M; 21/05/2018 – Tristate News: Obamas announce Netflix deal; 23/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Tristate Holdings Ltd. On Other; 04/05/2018 – TriState Capital Closes Acquisition of Columbia Partners Assets; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Mutual Advisers Trust Buys 1.2% of TriState Capital; 20/04/2018 – DJ TriState Capital Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TSC); 20/04/2018 – TRISTATE CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC TSC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $31; 26/03/2018 – TRISTATE HOLDINGS LTD – FY LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE HK$64.2 MLN VS LOSS HK$84.1 MLN; 26/03/2018 – TRISTATE HOLDINGS LTD – FY REVENUE HK$1.92 BLN VS HK$2.25 BLN; 13/03/2018 TriState Cap Commences Perpetual Preferred Stk Offering

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold TSC shares while 32 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 20.82 million shares or 0.09% more from 20.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet Capital LP accumulated 0% or 74,400 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru reported 0.11% of its portfolio in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc owns 107,019 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 16,000 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Kennedy Mgmt Inc has invested 0.03% in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC). Principal Fin Grp Incorporated invested in 17,797 shares or 0% of the stock. 370,100 are held by Renaissance Technologies Ltd Limited Liability Company. 49,072 were accumulated by D E Shaw And Inc. Creative Planning accumulated 26,729 shares. Blackrock has invested 0% in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC). Morgan Stanley reported 18,683 shares stake. Sterling Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC). Moreover, Hightower Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC). National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can reported 0% of its portfolio in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC). Virginia Retirement Et Al accumulated 32,700 shares.

Second Curve Capital Llc, which manages about $545.33 million and $131.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Triton Intl Ltd by 54,000 shares to 92,696 shares, valued at $2.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sterling Bancorp Del (NYSE:STL) by 170,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 231,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Signature Bk New York N Y (NASDAQ:SBNY).