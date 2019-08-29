Spruce House Investment Management Position in Gtt Communications (GTT) Raised as Stock Price Declined; As Reinsurance Group Amer (RGA) Market Valuation Rose, Penn Capital Management Co Has Upped Its Stake

Penn Capital Management Co Inc increased its stake in Reinsurance Group Amer Inc (RGA) by 169.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc bought 7,646 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.76% . The hedge fund held 12,165 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73M, up from 4,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Reinsurance Group Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $150.27. About 307,982 shares traded or 5.98% up from the average. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) has risen 11.47% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.47% the S&P500. Some Historical RGA News: 23/04/2018 – REINSURANCE GROUP OF AMERICA INC – ADDITION OF JOHN GAUTHIER AND HAZEL MCNEILAGE TO ITS BOARD INCREASES NUMBER OF RGA DIRECTORS TO 11; 28/03/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP CORP – FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB5.26 BLN VS RMB5.15 BLN A YEAR AGO; 23/04/2018 – DJ Reinsurance Group of America Incor, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RGA); 28/03/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP CORP 1508.HK – REGISTERED CAPITAL OF CHINA CONTINENT INSURANCE WILL BE CHANGED TO RMB15.12 BLN; 26/04/2018 – REINSURANCE GROUP 1Q ADJ BOOK VALUE/SHR $117.49; 18/04/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP – CONTINENT PROPERTY & CASUALTY INSURANCE CO AGGREGATE PREMIUMS INCOME FROM 1 JANUARY 2018 TO 31 MARCH RMB11,380 MLN; 16/03/2018 – Reinsurance Group Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 26/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group of America Misses on EPS, Beats on Revenue; 18/05/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP-PREMIUMS INCOME DERIVED FROM CHINA CONTINENT PROPERTY & CASUALTY INSURANCE CO LTD FROM JAN 2018-APRIL 2018 WAS RMB14,912 MLN; 29/03/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Insurance Subsidiaries of Nassau Reinsurance Group Holdings, L.P

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold RGA shares while 121 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 54.93 million shares or 6.07% less from 58.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fulton Bancshares Na holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) for 1,893 shares. Halsey Ct has 1,501 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA). Coldstream Capital Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.09% or 7,454 shares in its portfolio. 8,801 were reported by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Ltd Liability Company. Strs Ohio holds 0.11% or 166,502 shares. Manufacturers Life Communication The has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA). North Carolina-based Bancshares Of America Corporation De has invested 0.02% in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA). The Quebec – Canada-based Fiera Capital Corporation has invested 0.18% in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) for 6,163 shares. Westpac Banking invested in 0% or 9,427 shares. Shelton Capital Mgmt accumulated 0.02% or 602 shares. Cleararc Capital Inc, a Ohio-based fund reported 1,613 shares. Prudential Fincl owns 0.12% invested in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) for 511,500 shares. First Republic Investment Management invested in 4,311 shares.

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64 billion and $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Whiting Pete Corp New by 66,159 shares to 168,395 shares, valued at $4.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) by 94,204 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 888,577 shares, and cut its stake in Wsfs Finl Corp (NASDAQ:WSFS).

