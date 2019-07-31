Spruce House Investment Management Increases Position in Gtt Communications (GTT); As Dexcom (DXCM) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Stevens Capital Management LP Trimmed Position

Spruce House Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Gtt Communications Inc (GTT) by 13.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spruce House Investment Management Llc bought 1.48M shares as the company’s stock declined 9.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12.38 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $429.41 million, up from 10.90 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spruce House Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Gtt Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $691.39M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.43% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $12.38. About 355,458 shares traded. GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) has declined 46.98% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.41% the S&P500. Some Historical GTT News: 05/04/2018 – GTT GETS 2 NEW ORDERS FROM DSME; 26/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS GTT COMMUNICATIONS’ IDR AT ‘B’ ON TERM LOAN UPSIZ; 26/03/2018 – Aleph and Crestview to Invest $175 Million in GTT as Part of Interoute Acquisition; 03/05/2018 – GTT Communications 1Q Loss $30.7M; 26/03/2018 – GTT Communications: Aleph and Crestview Are Significant Hldrs of Interoute; 26/03/2018 – GTT COMMUNICATIONS – INVESTORS, LED BY ALEPH CAPITAL PARTNERS & CRESTVIEW PARTNERS, TO INVEST $175 MLN IN GTT AT CLOSING OF INTEROUTE ACQUISITION; 23/04/2018 – DJ GTT Communications Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GTT); 12/03/2018 – GTT Acquires Accelerated Connections; 03/05/2018 – GTT COMMUNICATIONS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.69; 21/03/2018 – GTT GETS HYUNDAI SAMHO HEAVY INDUSTRIES ORDER

Stevens Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Dexcom Inc (DXCM) by 20.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens Capital Management Lp sold 8,011 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.49% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 31,752 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.78M, down from 39,763 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Dexcom Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $2.85 during the last trading session, reaching $156.39. About 573,310 shares traded. DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has risen 38.15% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.72% the S&P500. Some Historical DXCM News: 07/05/2018 – TERUMO, DEXCOM FORM EXCLUSIVE JAPAN SALE PACT FOR CGM; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-WAVEFORM TECHNOLOGIES (NOT DEXCOM INC) – PTAB RULED 2 EARLY PATENTS HELD BY WAVEFORM ARE NOT INVALID, BASED ON CHALLENGES BROUGHT BY DEXCOM; 02/05/2018 – DEXCOM 1Q REV. $184.4M, EST. $172.7M; 17/05/2018 – VP Leach Gifts 176 Of DexCom Inc; 27/03/2018 – DEXCOM G6 ICGM CAN BE USED TO DETERMINE BLOOD GLUCOSE LEVELS; 08/03/2018 – WAVEFORM: PTAB UPHOLDS PATENTS CHALLENGED BY DEXCOM; 02/05/2018 – DEXCOM 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 32C, EST. LOSS/SHR 33C; 02/05/2018 – DEXCOM 1Q LOSS/SHR 28C, EST. LOSS/SHR 33C; 08/03/2018 – DEXCOM INC – PTAB RULED 2 EARLY PATENTS HELD BY WAVEFORM ARE NOT INVALID, BASED ON CHALLENGES BROUGHT BY CO; 02/05/2018 – DexCom 1Q Rev $184.4M

Stevens Capital Management Lp, which manages about $6.88B and $2.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cdw Corp (NASDAQ:CDW) by 18,962 shares to 47,788 shares, valued at $4.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 17,312 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,106 shares, and has risen its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 17 investors sold DXCM shares while 136 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 96.78 million shares or 13.30% more from 85.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mgmt Corp holds 2,000 shares. Prelude Cap Mngmt Limited Com invested in 0.05% or 7,960 shares. Advsrs Asset Mngmt Inc invested 0.01% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Granite Invest Prns Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.28% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). D E Shaw And Inc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) for 537,758 shares. Invesco, a Georgia-based fund reported 787,099 shares. Tudor Et Al invested in 17,005 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corporation owns 54,000 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Domini Impact Invests Ltd Liability Co has 2,549 shares. 29 were reported by Covington Cap Mgmt. L And S holds 5,130 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insur owns 3,928 shares. Bokf Na has invested 0.02% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Marco Invest Ltd Company owns 2,000 shares.