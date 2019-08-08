Spruce House Investment Management Holding in Gtt Communications (GTT) Has Boosted by $50.15 Million as Share Value Declined; Hercules Capital (HTGC) Stock Value Rose While A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Has Increased by $1.04 Million Its Holding

Spruce House Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Gtt Communications Inc (GTT) by 13.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spruce House Investment Management Llc bought 1.48M shares as the company’s stock declined 70.44% . The institutional investor held 12.38 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $429.41M, up from 10.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spruce House Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Gtt Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $651.03 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $11.35. About 927,137 shares traded or 54.43% up from the average. GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) has declined 72.37% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GTT News: 23/04/2018 – DJ GTT Communications Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GTT); 26/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS GTT COMMUNICATIONS’ IDR AT ‘B’ ON TERM LOAN UPSIZ; 26/04/2018 – REG-GTT : NOTICE OF AVAILABILITY OF THE 2017 REGISTRATION DOCUMENT; 05/04/2018 – GTT GETS 2 NEW ORDERS FROM DSME; 27/03/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – ITS DELIVERY IS SCHEDULED FOR THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2020; 12/04/2018 – GTT CONFIRMS TARGET FOR FY EBITDA OF EU145M-EU155M; 26/03/2018 – GTT COMMUNICATIONS – INVESTORS, LED BY ALEPH CAPITAL PARTNERS & CRESTVIEW PARTNERS, TO INVEST $175 MLN IN GTT AT CLOSING OF INTEROUTE ACQUISITION; 10/05/2018 – GTT Wins Three Gold Stevie Awards in 2018 American Business Awards; 17/04/2018 – S&P: GTT COMMUNICATIONS ‘B’ CORPORATE CREDIT RATING AFFIRMED;; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s Confirms Gtt’s B2 Cfr, Outlook Stable

A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC) by 100.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc bought 86,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.46% . The institutional investor held 173,390 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20M, up from 86,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Hercules Capital Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $12.94. About 976,787 shares traded or 73.75% up from the average. Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) has declined 3.91% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HTGC News: 06/03/2018 – MESOBLAST LTD – ENTERED US$75 MLN NON-DILUTIVE, FOUR-YEAR CREDIT FACILITY WITH HERCULES CAPITAL; 02/04/2018 – FuelCell Energy Refinances Loan Facility With Hercules Cap; 03/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HERCULES CAPITAL INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 26/04/2018 – Hercules Capital Closes Public Offering of $75.0 Million 5.25% Notes Due 2025; 26/04/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL CLOSES OFFERING OF $75.0M 5.25% NOTES DUE 2025; 26/04/2018 – Hercules Cap Closes Public Offering of $75.0 M 5.25% Notes Due 2025; 22/03/2018 – Hercules’ Highly Asset Sensitive Debt Investment Portfolio to Generate Additional $0.04 of Net Investment Income Earnings; 03/05/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL 1Q INVESTMENT EPS 31C, EST. 30C; 23/04/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL PRICES OFFERING OF $75.0M 5.25% NOTES DUE 2025; 03/05/2018 – Hercules Capital 1Q Net Investment Income 31 Cents/Share

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 19 investors sold HTGC shares while 43 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 28.54 million shares or 7.95% less from 31.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dnb Asset As, a Norway-based fund reported 66,739 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) for 2.16M shares. Mirae Asset Global accumulated 0% or 25,820 shares. Advisors Asset Incorporated holds 222,979 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Bluemountain Limited Liability Co owns 105 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Mgmt Limited has 0% invested in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 53,117 shares. Sit Inv Associate has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Lpl Limited Liability, California-based fund reported 120,402 shares. 28,673 were accumulated by Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation. Fincl Bank Of America De holds 0% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) or 22,693 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt owns 373 shares. Tower Cap Lc (Trc) invested in 0% or 3,808 shares. 1,800 are owned by James Investment Research. Pnc Fincl Gru holds 0% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) or 158,723 shares.