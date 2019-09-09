Spruce House Investment Management Boosted Its Gtt Communications (GTT) Holding by $50.15 Million; Molson Coors Brewing Co. (TAP) Holding Has Boosted by National Investment Services Inc

Spruce House Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Gtt Communications Inc (GTT) by 13.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spruce House Investment Management Llc bought 1.48 million shares as the company’s stock declined 70.44% . The institutional investor held 12.38 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $429.41 million, up from 10.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spruce House Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Gtt Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $520.17M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.95% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $9.53. About 800,801 shares traded. GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) has declined 72.37% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GTT News: 03/05/2018 – GTT Communications 1Q Loss/Shr 69c; 16/05/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – RECEIVES ORDER NOTIFICATION FROM AN ASIAN SHIPYARD FOR DESIGN OF LNG TANKS OF TWO NEW LNG CARRIERS (LNGCS); 26/03/2018 – GTT COMMUNICATIONS – INVESTORS, LED BY ALEPH CAPITAL PARTNERS & CRESTVIEW PARTNERS, TO INVEST $175 MLN IN GTT AT CLOSING OF INTEROUTE ACQUISITION; 26/03/2018 – GTT COMMUNICATIONS – ALEPH & CRESTVIEW ARE SHAREHOLDERS OF INTEROUTE, WILL INVEST PORTION OF PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF INTEROUTE INTO COMBINED CO; 10/04/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – RECEIVES AN ORDER FROM HHI TO EQUIP A NEW LNG CARRIER; 21/05/2018 – GTT Comms Presenting at Conference May 30; 26/03/2018 – Aleph and Crestview to Invest $175 Million in GTT as Part of Interoute Acquisition; 26/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms GTT Communications’ IDR at ‘B’ On Term Loan Upsizing; Downgrades Sr Secured Ratings; 26/03/2018 – GTT Communications: Aleph and Crestview Are Significant Hldrs of Interoute; 12/04/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – AT MARCH 31, 2018, THE ORDER BOOK COMPRISED 83 UNITS

National Investment Services Inc increased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co. (TAP) by 57.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Investment Services Inc bought 10,444 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.03% . The institutional investor held 28,568 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.70 million, up from 18,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Molson Coors Brewing Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $53.42. About 1.46M shares traded. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has declined 19.14% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.14% the S&P500. Some Historical TAP News: 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Sees 2018 Capital Spending $670 Million, Plus or Minus 10%; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Preliminary View of Its Long-Term Effective Tax Rate (after 2018) Is in the Range of 20%-24%; 16/03/2018 – Molson Coors Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Michael Kors and Molson Coors are drastically different, but in a key way. @JimCramer breaks it down; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Adds Dollar Tree, Exits Molson Coors, Cuts Microsemi: 13F; 24/05/2018 – Molson Coors at Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference Jun 13; 23/04/2018 – DJ Molson Coors Brewing Company Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TAP.A); 14/05/2018 – MOLSON COORS BREWING CO TAP.N : SUSQUENHANNA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $72; 06/03/2018 Andrew Stordeur Joins Sundial’s Senior Leadership Team as Chief Commercial Officer; 24/05/2018 – Molson Coors Brewing Company Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold TAP shares while 147 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 157.87 million shares or 1.54% less from 160.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rampart Investment Management Co Limited Liability Co reported 3,121 shares. Coastline Tru owns 3,515 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. 4,956 were accumulated by Highstreet Asset Incorporated. Jump Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Wells Fargo Mn holds 4.97 million shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Huntington Retail Bank invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Pathstone Family Office Limited has 0% invested in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) for 15 shares. Cornerstone Advisors has invested 0% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Jpmorgan Chase And Co has 0.08% invested in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). National Bank Of Mellon Corporation reported 1.38 million shares. Lsv Asset Management holds 0.37% or 3.83M shares. Earnest Prtn Limited Liability Co stated it has 95 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The California-based Franklin Resources has invested 0.01% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). The Korea-based Mirae Asset Global Invs Communications Ltd has invested 0.01% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Renaissance Techs Ltd holds 0.02% or 321,800 shares in its portfolio.

