Sprouts Fmrs Mkt (SFM) Shareholder Hennessy Advisors Has Decreased Position as Shares Declined; As Tc Pipelines LP (TCP) Valuation Rose, Holder Evergreen Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position by $4.48 Million

Evergreen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Tc Pipelines Lp (TCP) by 49.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evergreen Capital Management Llc sold 121,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.86% . The institutional investor held 123,645 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.65 million, down from 244,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evergreen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tc Pipelines Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $40.21. About 229,155 shares traded. TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) has risen 28.50% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.50% the S&P500. Some Historical TCP News: 02/05/2018 – TC PIPELINES 1Q DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $112M; 15/03/2018 TC PipeLines Debt Risk Rises 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 02/05/2018 – TC PipeLines 1Q Net $102M; 02/05/2018 – TC PIPELINES 1Q EPS $1.32, EST. $1.07; 17/05/2018 – TC PipeLines, LP to Attend 2018 MLP & Energy Infrastructure Conference; 19/03/2018 – TC PIPELINES – DOES NOT SEE ANY MATERIAL IMPACTS TO NATURAL GAS PIPELINE COST OF SERVICE RATES TO TAKE EFFECT IN NEAR-TERM DUE TO NEW FERC ORDERS; 02/05/2018 – TC PIPELINES CUTS QUARTER DISTRIBUTION TO 65C/SHR FROM $1; 02/05/2018 – TC PipeLines 1Q Rev $115M; 19/04/2018 – DJ TC PipeLines LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TCP); 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – TC PIPELINES, LP ATM PROGRAM IS NOT CURRENTLY BEING UTILIZED

Hennessy Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Sprouts Fmrs Mkt Inc (SFM) by 23.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hennessy Advisors Inc sold 173,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.48% . The institutional investor held 565,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.68 million, down from 738,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc who had been investing in Sprouts Fmrs Mkt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $19.22. About 1.11M shares traded. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) has declined 20.18% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.18% the S&P500. Some Historical SFM News: 03/05/2018 – SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET – SEES 2018 COMPARABLE STORE SALES GROWTH 1.5% TO 2.5%; 23/03/2018 – Shares of Target and Kroger jump on report of possible merger talks; 03/05/2018 – SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET INC SFM.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.26, REV VIEW $5.24 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Sprouts Farmers Market Backs 2018 EPS $1.22-EPS $1.28; 11/04/2018 – SFM UK MANAGEMENT HAS NET SHORT POSITION OF 0.97 PCT IN RIB SOFTWARE SE RIB.DE AS OF APR 10 – FILING; 27/04/2018 – Sprouts Farmers Conference Call Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 4; 27/03/2018 – SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET – AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT EXTENDED ITS MATURITY THROUGH MARCH 2023; 05/04/2018 – Kimco’s Lincoln Square to Feature Philadelphia’s First Sprouts Farmers Market; 03/05/2018 – SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET INC – SEES FULL-YEAR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $165 MLN – $170 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Sprouts Farmers Presenting at Conference May 17

Hennessy Advisors Inc, which manages about $5.52 billion and $2.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Public Svc Enterprise Grp Inc Com (NYSE:PEG) by 35,000 shares to 458,490 shares, valued at $26.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 13,903 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,829 shares, and has risen its stake in First Bancorp P R (NYSE:FBP).

Analysts await Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.21 earnings per share, down 22.22% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.27 per share. SFM’s profit will be $24.80 million for 22.88 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -30.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 27 investors sold SFM shares while 84 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 104.79 million shares or 4.47% less from 109.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.70, from 1.56 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 17 investors sold TCP shares while 26 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 44.61 million shares or 4.69% more from 42.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) to report earnings on November, 8. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, down 20.25% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.79 per share. TCP’s profit will be $46.13M for 15.96 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual earnings per share reported by TC PipeLines, LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.00% negative EPS growth.

Evergreen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VNQI) by 9,259 shares to 18,419 shares, valued at $1.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 15,354 shares in the quarter, for a total of 329,515 shares, and has risen its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB).

