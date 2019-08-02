Sprouts Fmrs Mkt (SFM) Shareholder Hennessy Advisors Cut Holding by $2.39 Million as Stock Declined; Motorola Solutions (MSI) Shareholder Central Securities Has Trimmed Its Holding by $2.80 Million

Central Securities Corp decreased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) by 6.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Securities Corp sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.28% . The institutional investor held 280,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.32 million, down from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Securities Corp who had been investing in Motorola Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.36B market cap company. The stock increased 4.03% or $6.64 during the last trading session, reaching $171.4. About 915,425 shares traded. Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has risen 37.75% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.75% the S&P500. Some Historical MSI News: 07/03/2018 – Motorola Solutions Completes Acquisition Of Airbus DS Communications; 28/03/2018 – Motorola Solutions Completes Acquisition Of Avigilon; 08/03/2018 – ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Avigilon Shareholders Vote in Favour of Proposed Plan of Arrangement with Motorola Solutions; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC; 09/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS GETS TETRA RADIO TENDER IN GERMANY; 23/04/2018 – RadioResource: Motorola Reports Gold Coast Games TETRA Network Performance; 24/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions Provides Command Center Software to Springfield, Mass. Police for Advanced Crime Analysis; 23/04/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS: PACT EXTENDED FOR 7 YRS, VALUED AT A$261M; 28/03/2018 – MSI SAYS SAMUEL SCOTT WON’T STAND FOR BOARD RE-ELECTION; 14/03/2018 – RadioResource: Brazilian Airport Deploys Motorola Solutions TETRA System

Hennessy Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Sprouts Fmrs Mkt Inc (SFM) by 13.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hennessy Advisors Inc sold 113,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.48% . The institutional investor held 738,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.91 million, down from 852,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc who had been investing in Sprouts Fmrs Mkt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $17.81. About 1.09M shares traded. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) has declined 20.18% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.18% the S&P500. Some Historical SFM News: 27/04/2018 – Sprouts Farmers Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – Shares of Target and Kroger jump on report of possible merger talks; 06/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Six Classes of COMM 2014-CCRE19; 27/04/2018 – Sprouts Farmers Conference Call Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 4; 27/03/2018 – Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. Amends and Expands Credit Facility; 03/05/2018 – SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET – SEES 2018 COMPARABLE STORE SALES GROWTH 1.5% TO 2.5%; 03/05/2018 – Sprouts Farmers Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR YEAR EPS; 08/05/2018 – Sprouts Farmers Presenting at Conference May 17; 03/05/2018 – Sprouts Farmers Market Backs 2018 EPS $1.22-EPS $1.28

Central Securities Corp, which manages about $630.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Star Group LP (NYSE:SGU) by 65,984 shares to 560,092 shares, valued at $5.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Hennessy Advisors Inc, which manages about $5.52 billion and $2.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 105,400 shares to 115,400 shares, valued at $5.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wec Energy Group Inc by 8,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 498,740 shares, and has risen its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

