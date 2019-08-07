Sprouts Fmrs Mkt (SFM) Market Value Declined While Old Mutual Global Investors Uk LTD Has Trimmed Holding by $6.84 Million; Stealthgas (GASS) Shareholder Glendon Capital Management LP Has Increased Its Holding by $3.85 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Glendon Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Stealthgas Inc (GASS) by 25.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glendon Capital Management Lp bought 1.28 million shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 6.40M shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.41 million, up from 5.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glendon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Stealthgas Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $138.43M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.82% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $3.45. About 49,208 shares traded or 8.15% up from the average. StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) has declined 2.67% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical GASS News: 30/05/2018 – Global Value Investment Corp. Continues to Advocate for Shareholder Value in Second Letter to StealthGas Inc. Chairman; 30/05/2018 – GLOBAL VALUE INVESTMENT CORP SAYS SENT A SECOND OPEN LETTER TO STEALTHGAS BOARD “PRESSING FOR REFORMS”; 24/05/2018 – StealthGas 1Q Loss/Shr 14c; 17/04/2018 STEALTHGAS INC. Announces the Completion of Its Newbuilding Program; 30/05/2018 – GLOBAL VALUE INVESTMENT CORP SAYS REITERATING INITIAL PROPOSALS TO STEALTHGAS BOARD TO INITIATE A CASH DIVIDEND, HIRE A PERMANENT CFO; 30/05/2018 – GLOBAL VALUE INVESTMENT CORP SAYS READY TO TAKE PROXY CONTEST TO REPLACE CURRENT DIRECTORS OF STEALTHGAS INC

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd decreased its stake in Sprouts Fmrs Mkt Inc (SFM) by 26.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd sold 325,532 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.48% . The institutional investor held 911,936 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.64M, down from 1.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd who had been investing in Sprouts Fmrs Mkt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $17.78. About 1.68 million shares traded or 1.64% up from the average. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) has declined 20.18% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.18% the S&P500. Some Historical SFM News: 03/05/2018 – SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR YEAR EPS; 23/03/2018 – Shares of Target and Kroger jump on report of possible merger talks; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there is no deal; 27/03/2018 – SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET, AMENDS & EXPANDS CREDIT LINE; 05/04/2018 – Kimco’s Lincoln Square to Feature Philadelphia’s First Sprouts Farmers Market; 20/04/2018 – DJ Sprouts Farmers Markets Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SFM); 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there are no talks; 13/03/2018 – Baltimore Bus Jr: Exclusive: Photos of Sprouts Farmers Market’s Ellicott City store, its first mid-Atlantic location; 03/05/2018 – SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET INC – SEES FULL-YEAR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $165 MLN – $170 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Sprouts Farmers Market Sees 2018 Sales Growth 10.5% to 11.5%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold SFM shares while 84 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 109.69 million shares or 6.43% less from 117.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Colorado-based Alps Advisors has invested 0% in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM). Utd Service Automobile Association reported 0% in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM). Hussman Strategic Advsr holds 0.67% or 127,700 shares. Qs Limited Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 10,329 shares. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.07% in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM). Fifth Third Bancshares accumulated 10,636 shares. Stifel Corp accumulated 10,829 shares. 86,391 are owned by Jefferies Group Inc Limited Liability. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) for 515,677 shares. Duncker Streett & holds 0% in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) or 150 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Com holds 58,558 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Fil accumulated 0.01% or 417,324 shares. First Republic Management Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) for 173,407 shares. Voloridge Invest Management Ltd Company accumulated 94,566 shares. Farr Miller & Washington Limited Liability Com Dc reported 1.61% stake.

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd, which manages about $10.84B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Armstrong World Inds Inc New (NYSE:AWI) by 13,394 shares to 81,040 shares, valued at $6.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hecla Mng Co (NYSE:HL) by 2.14 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.19M shares, and has risen its stake in Mercury Genl Corp New (NYSE:MCY).