Sprouts Fmrs Mkt (SFM) Holder Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Has Lifted Position by $525,000; Timber Creek Capital Management Has Raised Its Holding in Apple Com (AAPL) by $3.07 Million as Stock Value Rose

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp increased its stake in Sprouts Fmrs Mkt Inc (SFM) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.48% . The institutional investor held 125,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.69 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp who had been investing in Sprouts Fmrs Mkt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.72% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $17.55. About 1.53 million shares traded. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) has declined 20.18% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.18% the S&P500. Some Historical SFM News: 27/03/2018 – SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET, AMENDS & EXPANDS CREDIT LINE; 04/05/2018 – Sprouts Farmers Market Shareholders Elect Three Class II Directors; 20/04/2018 – DJ Sprouts Farmers Markets Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SFM); 13/03/2018 – Baltimore Bus Jr: Exclusive: Photos of Sprouts Farmers Market’s Ellicott City store, its first mid-Atlantic location; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there are no talks; 03/05/2018 – Sprouts Farmers Market Backs 2018 EPS $1.22-EPS $1.28; 03/05/2018 – SPROUTS FARMERS – QTRLY COMP STORE SALES IMPACTED BY SLIGHT DEFLATION IN QTR, CALENDAR SHIFT IN NEW YEAR’S HOLIDAY, TIGHT PRODUCE SUPPLY EARLY IN QTR; 03/05/2018 – SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR YEAR EPS; 27/04/2018 – Sprouts Farmers Conference Call Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 4; 03/05/2018 – Sprouts Farmers Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Timber Creek Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc Com (AAPL) by 2896.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc bought 16,223 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 16,783 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.19 million, up from 560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $922.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $204.16. About 25.90M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/04/2018 – Apple earnings are a highlight in action-packed week that includes Fed meeting, jobs report; 23/05/2018 – Pay for anything, anywhere without a QR code, Apple Pay or Starbucks app #disruptor50; 23/04/2018 – Telecom Paper: LG struggling to meet Apple’s OLED display demand – report; 29/04/2018 – Apple expected to boost shareholder returns by at least $100bn; 27/04/2018 – Chinese tariffs could raise the cost of phones, computers and other components, and many of Apple’s products are made in China. This could cause disruptions to the supply chain or other penalties such as boycotts; 02/05/2018 – Markets Now: Dow Gains 30 Points as Apple Beats, Fed Clock Ticks — Barron’s Blog; 23/04/2018 – Apple poaches Samsung exec to take on rival in S Korea; 16/03/2018 – Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin tweeted a photo with Apple CEO Tim Cook on Friday; 09/05/2018 – Major technology and aerospace companies including Amazon.com, Apple, Intel, Qualcomm and Airbus are vying to take part in a new slate of drone tests the United States is set to announce on Wednesday; 26/04/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Papst Licensing GmbH & Co. KG | FWD Entered | 04/25/2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highstreet Asset Mgmt, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 47,536 shares. Community Trust Communications holds 142,551 shares. Park Avenue Secs Limited Liability has 30,911 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Flow Traders Us Ltd Com has invested 0.02% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Veritas Mngmt (Uk) Limited, United Kingdom-based fund reported 1,421 shares. Jump Trading Ltd Company has 1.35% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 0.55% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Valley Advisers Inc has 3.01% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Allen Inv Lc holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 19,756 shares. Wafra Inc, a New York-based fund reported 144,434 shares. Quadrant Capital Limited reported 3.13% stake. Jackson Wealth Management Limited Liability holds 39,108 shares. Winslow Asset Mngmt owns 94,677 shares. Cacti Asset Management Lc reported 366,694 shares. Blb&B Advsr Limited Liability Company has invested 1.8% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Timber Creek Capital Management Llc, which manages about $337.60 million and $148.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc Com by 8,145 shares to 23,250 shares, valued at $2.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold SFM shares while 84 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 109.69 million shares or 6.43% less from 117.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eaton Vance Mngmt reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM). 171,908 were reported by Daiwa Sb Invs. Renaissance Technology Limited Com holds 0.09% in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) or 4.78 million shares. Raymond James And Assocs has 0% invested in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM). Los Angeles Mgmt And Equity, a California-based fund reported 194,309 shares. Hennessy Advisors reported 0.74% of its portfolio in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM). Voloridge Investment Management Ltd Co owns 94,566 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. First Republic Inv Mgmt reported 173,407 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Wealthtrust Fairport Llc owns 45 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv invested in 426,300 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Alps reported 18,358 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ameriprise Financial holds 0% or 385,121 shares in its portfolio. Riverhead reported 112,575 shares. Jennison Llc holds 1.22M shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp, which manages about $3.79B and $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 2,501 shares to 2,500 shares, valued at $459,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spotify Technology S A by 4,730 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,270 shares, and cut its stake in Rpc Inc (NYSE:RES).