Sprouts Fmrs Mkt Com (SFM) Holder Lord Abbett & Company Has Decreased Position; Td Capital Management Position in Autozone (AZO) Cut as Shares Rose

Td Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 40.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Capital Management Llc sold 9,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,375 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.72M, down from 23,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $5.1 during the last trading session, reaching $1139.1. About 57,746 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 46.90% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.47% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q Net $366.7M; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Adds Under Armour, Exits AutoZone; 03/05/2018 – CAM Group Adds Becton Dickinson, Exits AutoZone: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Adds Philip Morris, Exits GE, Cuts AutoZone: 13F; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Appoints New Board Members; 07/05/2018 – Memphis Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: AutoZone under contract to purchase Downtown property; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Appoints New Bd Members; 21/04/2018 – DJ AutoZone Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AZO); 15/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – ANNOUNCED APPOINTMENT OF GALE V. KING AND JILL SOLTAU TO AUTOZONE BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 22/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – QTR-END INVENTORY INCREASED 3.7% OVER SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR

Lord Abbett & Company decreased its stake in Sprouts Fmrs Mkt Inc Com (SFM) by 26.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lord Abbett & Company sold 1.08 million shares as the company’s stock declined 10.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.99 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.42 million, down from 4.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lord Abbett & Company who had been investing in Sprouts Fmrs Mkt Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $17.14. About 721,656 shares traded. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) has declined 3.30% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.73% the S&P500. Some Historical SFM News: 03/05/2018 – SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET INC SFM.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.26, REV VIEW $5.24 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Six Classes of COMM 2014-CCRE19; 03/05/2018 – Sprouts ended Amazon Prime Now delivery partnership on May 1; 03/05/2018 – Sprouts Farmers Market Sees 2018 Sales Growth 10.5% to 11.5%; 27/03/2018 – Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. Amends and Expands Credit Facility; 04/05/2018 – Sprouts Farmers Market Shareholders Elect Three Class II Directors; 03/05/2018 – Sprouts Farmers Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET – SEES 2018 NET SALES GROWTH 10.5% TO 11.5%; 03/05/2018 – Sprouts Farmers Market Hasd Seen 2018 Sales Growth 11.5% to 12.5%; 27/04/2018 – Sprouts Farmers Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold SFM shares while 84 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 109.69 million shares or 6.43% less from 117.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 55,499 shares. Apg Asset Nv reported 426,300 shares. Granite Investment Prns Ltd Liability holds 0.08% or 67,109 shares. 4,388 were reported by Twin Tree Mgmt Limited Partnership. Piedmont Advsrs Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) for 12,413 shares. Wellington Mgmt Group Llp has invested 0% in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM). The Kentucky-based Cullinan Assocs has invested 0.02% in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM). Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Usa) Corp, New York-based fund reported 125,000 shares. Comerica National Bank reported 62,753 shares. Hussman Strategic Advsrs Inc owns 0.67% invested in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) for 127,700 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca reported 6,800 shares. Us Commercial Bank De reported 0% in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM). Tarbox Family Office owns 21 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Legal And General Public Ltd has 194,713 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Swiss Bankshares holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) for 220,950 shares.

Analysts await Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) to report earnings on August, 1 before the open. They expect $0.31 EPS, down 3.13% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.32 per share. SFM’s profit will be $36.57 million for 13.82 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.61% negative EPS growth.

Lord Abbett & Company, which manages about $30.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oracle Corp Com (NYSE:ORCL) by 9,932 shares to 1.47 million shares, valued at $78.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix Inc Com (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 62,559 shares in the quarter, for a total of 185,370 shares, and has risen its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In Com (NYSE:ARE).

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $21.74 earnings per share, up 17.26% or $3.20 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $533.26M for 13.10 P/E if the $21.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual earnings per share reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.96% EPS growth.

Td Capital Management Llc, which manages about $485.45 million and $474.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IXUS) by 27,093 shares to 646,406 shares, valued at $37.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd by 156,146 shares in the quarter, for a total of 517,132 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (ITOT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold AZO shares while 202 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 22.77 million shares or 14.29% less from 26.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Mgmt Grp Inc owns 24,535 shares or 1.25% of their US portfolio. 4,161 were reported by Cibc Ww. Highland Cap Lc accumulated 0.03% or 412 shares. Voloridge Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 0.06% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Ironwood Ltd Liability reported 0% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Twin Tree Management Limited Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 2,367 shares. Marathon Asset Management Llp owns 0.69% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 50,295 shares. Trexquant Invest Lp stated it has 0.12% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Nuwave Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Jefferies Gru Ltd Liability Co stated it has 4,586 shares. Telemus Lc holds 4,805 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And invested 0.36% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Garrison Asset Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 2.66% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Qs Limited Liability has invested 0.04% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Guggenheim Capital reported 0.02% stake.

