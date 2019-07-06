Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM) Stock Declined While Agf Investments America Cut Holding by $565,110; Constellation Brands (STZ) Stock Value Rose While Advisors Capital Management Upped Its Stake

Advisors Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 20.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Capital Management Llc bought 15,662 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 91,068 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.17M, up from 75,406 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $197.49. About 567,285 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 7.59% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 22/05/2018 – Constellation Brands Promotes Jim Sabia to Newly Created Role of Chief Marketing Officer; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average; 09/04/2018 – #3 Constellation joins the mega-round club with $100M raise and plans to pursue cancer studies; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Operating Cash Flow About $2.45B; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS: METAL TARIFFS WON’T REALLY IMPACT US; 17/03/2018 – Constellation Healthcare Technologies: Plans to Complete the Intended Sale Process Under Section 363 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code Within Roughly 90 Days; 15/05/2018 – Cloud Constellation Corporation and Assured Communications Advisors International Aim for DoD Cloud Services; 10/04/2018 – Constellation Agency Joins the Volkswagen Dealer Digital Program; 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: CANOPY GROWTH INVESTMENT ALLOWS 1ST MOVER ADVANTAGE; 04/04/2018 – Carlyle agrees to buy Australia’s Accolade wines for $770 mln

Agf Investments America Inc decreased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM) by 17.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments America Inc sold 26,910 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 129,851 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.80 million, down from 156,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments America Inc who had been investing in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.23B market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $18.85. About 1.32M shares traded. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) has declined 3.30% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.73% the S&P500. Some Historical SFM News: 03/05/2018 – Sprouts Farmers Market 1Q Net $66.6M; 23/03/2018 – Shares of Target and Kroger jump on report of possible merger talks; 03/05/2018 – Sprouts Farmers Market Sees 2018 Sales Growth 10.5% to 11.5%; 03/05/2018 – SPROUTS FARMERS 1Q EPS 50C; 08/05/2018 – Sprouts Farmers Presenting at Conference May 17; 13/03/2018 Baltimore Business: Exclusive: Photos of Sprouts Farmers Market’s Ellicott City store, its first mid-Atlantic location…; 03/05/2018 – SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR YEAR EPS; 03/05/2018 – SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET INC SFM.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.26, REV VIEW $5.24 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/03/2018 – SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET, AMENDS & EXPANDS CREDIT LINE; 27/04/2018 – Sprouts Farmers Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $140,171 activity.

Advisors Capital Management Llc, which manages about $763.81M and $1.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ares Coml Real Estate Corp (NYSE:ACRE) by 39,791 shares to 191,310 shares, valued at $2.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 26,082 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 301,252 shares, and cut its stake in Ciena Corp (NYSE:CIEN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clearbridge Invests Limited Com invested in 0.01% or 33,648 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Sfmg Limited Liability holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 4,351 shares. Kbc Grp Inc Nv invested in 223,816 shares. Amalgamated Comml Bank reported 23,662 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman owns 0% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 498 shares. Mariner Limited Liability Corp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 13,289 shares. British Columbia Investment Management Corp holds 0.04% or 31,230 shares in its portfolio. Cap Impact Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.48% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 6,652 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Limited holds 10,888 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies invested in 14,007 shares. Franklin Street Advsr Nc holds 1.39% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) or 57,119 shares. Aviva Pcl reported 160,135 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Ltd reported 0.03% stake. First Bank Of Hutchinson holds 0.38% or 3,371 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold SFM shares while 84 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 109.69 million shares or 6.43% less from 117.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third Financial Bank reported 0% in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM). Ing Groep Nv reported 0.01% in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM). Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.01% or 140,353 shares in its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Ltd Com invested 0.02% in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM). Walleye Trading Limited Co accumulated 11,898 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System, Louisiana-based fund reported 33,200 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md accumulated 13.88 million shares. Jane Street Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) for 15,376 shares. Davidson Inv Advsr invested in 1.87% or 829,030 shares. 874,563 are held by Farr Miller & Washington Ltd Liability Dc. Oak Ridge Invests Limited Com invested in 478,996 shares. Qs Limited Liability holds 10,329 shares. Bamco Ny has invested 0% in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM). Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag invested in 0.01% or 658,129 shares. Pnc Fincl Inc reported 0% stake.

Agf Investments America Inc, which manages about $1.29 billion and $281.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equinix Inc. Reit (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 7,080 shares to 10,929 shares, valued at $4.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chubb Ltd. by 3,165 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,524 shares, and has risen its stake in Moody’s Corp. (NYSE:MCO).

