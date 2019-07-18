Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM) Shareholder Daiwa Sb Investments LTD Has Cut Its Stake by $2.31 Million as Market Value Declined; Discovery (DISCA) Holder Origin Asset Management Llp Has Boosted Holding

Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd decreased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (SFM) by 39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd sold 109,886 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 171,908 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70M, down from 281,794 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd who had been investing in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $18.23. About 1.47M shares traded. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) has declined 3.30% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.73% the S&P500. Some Historical SFM News: 03/05/2018 – SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET – SEES 2018 DILUTED EPS $1.22 TO $1.28; 03/05/2018 – Sprouts Farmers Market Hasd Seen 2018 Sales Growth 11.5% to 12.5%; 03/05/2018 – SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES GROWTH OF 2.7%; 04/05/2018 – Sprouts Farmers Market Shareholders Elect Three Class II Directors; 03/05/2018 – SPROUTS FARMERS 1Q EPS 50C, EST. 49C; 27/04/2018 – Sprouts Farmers Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – SPROUTS FARMERS – QTRLY COMP STORE SALES IMPACTED BY SLIGHT DEFLATION IN QTR, CALENDAR SHIFT IN NEW YEAR’S HOLIDAY, TIGHT PRODUCE SUPPLY EARLY IN QTR; 09/05/2018 – Sprouts Farmers at Bank of Montreal Conference May 17; 03/05/2018 – SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET INC SFM.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.26, REV VIEW $5.24 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Six Classes of COMM 2014-CCRE19

Origin Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Discovery Inc (DISCA) by 20.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Origin Asset Management Llp bought 85,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 506,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.68 million, up from 420,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Origin Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Discovery Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $31.8. About 1.74M shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) has risen 16.45% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCA News: 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY 1Q ADJ OIBDA $697M, EST. $654.0M; 17/05/2018 – Discovery Class C 11% Owned by Hedge Funds; 28/05/2018 – ITV mulls buying half of UKTV in deal with BBC -Telegraph; 17/04/2018 – Discovery Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Discovery Communications Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISCK); 17/04/2018 – Discovery President And CEO David Zaslav To Give Keynote Presentation At The J.P. Morgan 2018 Global Technology, Media And Communications Conference; 08/05/2018 – Discovery 1Q Adj EPS 53c; 28/05/2018 – MEDIA-Discovery to shut European TV hub as it mulls post-Brexit plan- Guardian; 28/03/2018 DISCOVERY INC – CEO DAVID M. ZASLAV’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $42.2 MLN VS $37.2 MLN IN 2016 – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Digital Element Partners with Discovery Inc. to Enhance the Company’s Video Rights Accuracy with Location-Based Technology

Analysts await Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.31 earnings per share, down 3.13% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.32 per share. SFM’s profit will be $36.56M for 14.70 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.61% negative EPS growth.

