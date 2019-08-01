Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM) Holder Riverhead Capital Management Lowered Holding; Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (ARE) Holder Loeb Partners Boosted Its Position

Riverhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (SFM) by 18.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc sold 25,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.48% . The institutional investor held 112,575 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.43M, down from 137,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.12B market cap company. The stock increased 5.91% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $17.93. About 3.24M shares traded or 94.38% up from the average. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) has declined 20.18% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.18% the S&P500. Some Historical SFM News: 03/05/2018 – SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET INC SFM.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.26, REV VIEW $5.24 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET – SEES 2018 COMPARABLE STORE SALES GROWTH 1.5% TO 2.5%; 16/05/2018 – Sprouts Farmers at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Sprouts Farmers Presenting at Conference May 17; 23/03/2018 – There is ‘no truth’ to Target-Kroger merger report, source tells CNBC; 03/05/2018 – Sprouts Farmers Market Backs 2018 EPS $1.22-EPS $1.28; 03/05/2018 – Sprouts ended Amazon Prime Now delivery partnership on May 1; 04/05/2018 – Sprouts Farmers Market Shareholders Elect Three Class II Directors; 11/04/2018 – SFM UK MANAGEMENT HAS NET SHORT POSITION OF 0.97 PCT IN RIB SOFTWARE SE RIB.DE AS OF APR 10 – FILING; 03/05/2018 – Sprouts Farmers Market 1Q EPS 50c

Loeb Partners Corporation increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (ARE) by 5.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loeb Partners Corporation bought 50 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.08% . The institutional investor held 1,030 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $146.84 million, up from 980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loeb Partners Corporation who had been investing in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $146.09. About 300,303 shares traded. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) has risen 19.17% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ARE News: 22/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE NAMES RICHARDSON, MOGLIA AS CO-CEOS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Alexandria Real Estate Equities In, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARE); 20/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE NAMES BANKS & DIAMOND AS CO-COO’S; 23/05/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES SAYS PETER MOGLIA’S TITLE WAS AMENDED BY BOARD TO CO-CEO & CO-CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER, EFFECTIVE MAY 22 – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – ARE SEES FY AFFO/SHR $6.52 TO $6.62, EST. $6.55; 20/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Jennifer J. Banks And Larry J. Diamond As Co-Chief Operating Officers; 22/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, NAMES CO-CHIEF EXECUTIVE; 22/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES INC – MOGLIA WILL CONTINUE HIS RESPONSIBILITIES AS CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER; 19/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within ICF International, Invitae, Encore Wire, Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Syndax Pharma; 30/04/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate 1Q EPS $1.32

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 insider sales for $4.82 million activity. 5,000 shares were sold by RICHARDSON JAMES H, worth $660,150 on Friday, February 8. On Friday, February 8 Banks Jennifer sold $659,600 worth of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) or 5,000 shares. On Thursday, February 7 the insider MARCUS JOEL S sold $1.30M. On Monday, February 11 the insider Cunningham John H sold $661,300.

Loeb Partners Corporation, which manages about $405.10M and $4.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Charter Communications Inc N by 1,443 shares to 7 shares, valued at $2.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vornado Rlty Tr (NYSE:VNO) by 50,220 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 160 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BHLB).

