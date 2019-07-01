Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (SFM) EPS Estimated At $0.31; Pimco Municipal Income Fund III Has 1.67 Sentiment

Pimco Municipal Income Fund III (PMX) investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in Q1 2019. It’s up 1.07, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 10 active investment managers opened new and increased positions, while 6 sold and decreased stock positions in Pimco Municipal Income Fund III. The active investment managers in our database now have: 857,566 shares, up from 811,501 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Pimco Municipal Income Fund III in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 6 Increased: 6 New Position: 4.

Analysts expect Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) to report $0.31 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 3.13% from last quarter's $0.32 EPS. SFM's profit would be $36.58 million giving it 14.74 P/E if the $0.31 EPS is correct. After having $0.46 EPS previously, Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc.'s analysts see -32.61% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.20% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $18.28. About 770,756 shares traded. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) has declined 3.30% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.73% the S&P500.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc., a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.16 billion. The company's stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli products, baked goods, dairy and dairy alternatives, frozen foods, body care and natural household items, and beer and wine. It has a 15.68 P/E ratio. As of May 04, 2017, it operated 260 stores in 15 states.

Among 6 analysts covering Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with "Buy" on Wednesday, March 6. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of SFM in report on Friday, February 22 with "Hold" rating. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with "Buy" rating in Thursday, February 21 report. The stock of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) earned "Hold" rating by Stephens on Friday, June 21. The stock of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) earned "Hold" rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, June 21.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.01 in 2018Q4.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The company has market cap of $411.70 million. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It has a 227.22 P/E ratio. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

