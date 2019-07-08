Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (SFM) Analysts See $0.31 EPS; CREATIVE MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS (CELZ) Shorts Lowered By 45.05%

CREATIVE MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS INC (OTCMKTS:CELZ) had a decrease of 45.05% in short interest. CELZ’s SI was 55,500 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 45.05% from 101,000 shares previously. The stock decreased 13.51% or $0.0005 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0032. About 13.35 million shares traded or 40.57% up from the average. Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CELZ) has 0.00% since July 8, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) to report $0.31 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 3.13% from last quarter’s $0.32 EPS. SFM’s profit would be $36.56M giving it 15.19 P/E if the $0.31 EPS is correct. After having $0.46 EPS previously, Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc.’s analysts see -32.61% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $18.83. About 1.15 million shares traded. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) has declined 3.30% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.73% the S&P500. Some Historical SFM News: 09/05/2018 – Sprouts Farmers at Bank of Montreal Conference May 17; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there is no deal; 27/03/2018 – SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET INC – RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT THAT INCREASED COMPANY’S TOTAL COMMITMENTS TO $700 MLN; 27/03/2018 – Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. Amends and Expands Credit Facility; 16/05/2018 – Sprouts Farmers at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – SFM UK MANAGEMENT HAS NET SHORT POSITION OF 0.97 PCT IN RIB SOFTWARE SE RIB.DE AS OF APR 10 – FILING; 03/05/2018 – Sprouts Farmers Market Hasd Seen 2018 Sales Growth 11.5% to 12.5%; 03/05/2018 – Sprouts Farmers Market Backs 2018 Capex $165M-$170M; 05/04/2018 – Kimco’s Lincoln Square to Feature Philadelphia’s First Sprouts Farmers Market; 03/05/2018 – Sprouts Farmers Market 1Q EPS 50c

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary, Creative Medical Technologies, Inc., engages in the stem cell research and applications to treat male and female sexual dysfunction, infertility, miscarriages, and related issues. The company has market cap of $3.34 million. It is conducting a clinical trial study for the erectile dysfunction treatment. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. shares while 84 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 109.69 million shares or 6.43% less from 117.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Capital Management Lc reported 109,891 shares. 67,109 were reported by Granite Partners. 829,030 are held by Davidson Invest. The New York-based Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.01% in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM). Pnc Svcs Group has 0% invested in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) for 198,376 shares. Moreover, Proshare Advsr Lc has 0% invested in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM). Aperio Gru Limited Co invested 0.01% in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM). Serv Automobile Association reported 19,601 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 0.04% or 33,200 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.08% or 402,301 shares in its portfolio. Hsbc Public Limited Liability Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM). Globeflex Capital L P reported 0.2% stake. Gsa Capital Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.04% in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) or 17,199 shares. Hilton Cap Limited Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 3,500 shares. Fuller Thaler Asset Mgmt invested in 0.25% or 920,090 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Sprouts Farmers Market had 12 analyst reports since February 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, February 22 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Hold”. The stock of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, March 6. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of SFM in report on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, June 21. Stephens maintained Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) rating on Friday, June 21. Stephens has “Hold” rating and $25 target.