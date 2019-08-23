Sprott Upped Position in Iamgold (IAG) by $1.61 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Bartlett & Co Has Increased Laboratory Amer Hldgs (LH) Holding

Bartlett & Co increased its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (LH) by 4.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bartlett & Co bought 8,363 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.95% . The institutional investor held 177,912 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.22M, up from 169,549 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bartlett & Co who had been investing in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $167.94. About 407,451 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 2.94% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 25/05/2018 – LabCorp: Will Be A Preferred National Laboratory for Substantially All of Aetna’s Members Beginning 2019; 22/03/2018 – LabCorp and Appalachian Regional Healthcare Create Comprehensive Laboratory Collaboration; 30/04/2018 – LabCorp: Deal With Eurofins Is All-Cash Transaction; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation: Sees 2018 Revenue Growth 10.0%-12.0%; 24/04/2018 – LABCORP – CO, MOUNT SINAI HEALTH SYSTEM HAVE BEGUN IMPLEMENTING PROGRAM TO STANDARDIZE & OPTIMIZE INPATIENT LAB SERVICES ACROSS MOUNT SINAI SYSTEM; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Establishes Long-term Strategic Partnership with LabCorp; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation Sees 2018 Adj EPS $11.30-Adj EPS $11.70; 23/04/2018 – LabCorp at Walgreens Expands into Florida; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation 1Q EPS $1.67; 14/05/2018 – Wellness Corporate Solutions Launches Upgraded Employee Wellness Portal

Sprott Inc increased its stake in Iamgold Corp (IAG) by 583.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprott Inc bought 403,681 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.64% . The hedge fund held 472,842 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.02M, up from 69,161 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprott Inc who had been investing in Iamgold Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $3.35. About 2.08 million shares traded. IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) has declined 34.95% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.95% the S&P500. Some Historical IAG News: 03/04/2018 – IAMGOLD Files Final Base Shelf Prospectus; 07/05/2018 – IAMGOLD 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 9C, EST. 2C; 25/04/2018 – IAMGOLD MAKES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN TRADEWIND BLOCKCHAIN; 07/05/2018 – IAMGOLD KEEPS ANNUAL PRODUCTION & COST GUIDANCE UNCHANGED; 21/03/2018 – IAMGOLD PROVIDES UPDATE ON HOLDINGS IN TOLIMA GOLD INC; 10/05/2018 – IAMGOLD Files Nl 43-101 Technical Report for Previously Announced Initial Mineral Resource Estimate for the Monster Lake Project; 07/05/2018 – Iamgold 1Q Adj EPS 9c; 07/05/2018 – IAMGOLD 1Q EPS 9c; 07/05/2018 – IAMGOLD CORP – PRODUCTION AND COST GUIDANCE FOR 2018 MAINTAINED; 14/03/2018 IAMGOLD renews preliminary base shelf prospectus

Sprott Inc, which manages about $3.27B and $460.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pretium Res Inc (NYSE:PVG) by 533,146 shares to 1.17 million shares, valued at $11.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,000 shares, and cut its stake in Federated Invs Inc Pa (NYSE:FII).

Bartlett & Co, which manages about $3.31B and $2.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chubb Ltd by 17,621 shares to 187,633 shares, valued at $26.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 278,381 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,740 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

