Sprott Upped Position in Apple (AAPL) by $493,290 as Stock Rose; Jericho Capital Asset Management LP Stake In Zendesk (ZEN) Was Has Lifted

Sprott Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 5.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprott Inc bought 2,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 50,610 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.61 million, up from 48,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprott Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $939.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $204.23. About 17.27 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – Apple Boosts Share Buyback Plan by $100 Billion, Lifts Dividend; 13/03/2018 – Apple typically announces new versions of iOS and macOS; 19/03/2018 – AppleInsider: Grading the rumors — assessing #Apple’s possible releases at the Chicago event on March 27; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Apple and Google’s corporate reputations have plunged; 14/05/2018 – Samsung Tries a New Knife to Whittle Apple IPhone Patent Award; 16/03/2018 – Apple will have a Mar. 27th event focused on education; 27/03/2018 – APPLE: NEW IPAD COSTS $299 FOR SCHOOLS, $329 FOR END USERS; 28/03/2018 – U.S. Cellular to Offer New 9.7-inch iPad With Apple Pencil Support; 02/04/2018 – APPLE MAC CHIP MOVE IS SAID TO BEGIN AS SOON AS 2020; 04/05/2018 – Swiss National Bank Adds Aptiv, Cuts Apple: 13F

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Zendesk Inc (ZEN) by 15.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp bought 148,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.85% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.13M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $96.33 million, up from 985,296 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Zendesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $91.94. About 451,047 shares traded. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 57.58% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 03/04/2018 – ZENDESK SAYS IT SURPASSES $500M ANNUAL REV. RUN RATE; 03/04/2018 – Zendesk: Surpasses $500M Annual Rev Run Rate; 29/05/2018 – Zendesk Recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for the CRM Customer Engagement Center; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Zendesk; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk Sees 2018 Rev $565M-$572M; 20/03/2018 – Vidyard GoVideo for Zendesk Humanizes the Customer Support Experience with Video; 16/03/2018 – ZENDESK INC – GRANTED INITIAL PURCHASERS OF NOTES A 13-DAY OPTION TO PURCHASE UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $75 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NOTES; 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK SEES 2Q REV. $136.0M TO $138.0M, EST. $133.9M; 10/05/2018 – Zendesk to Hold Annual Analyst & Investor Day on May 17, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk 1Q Loss $29.3M

Sprott Inc, which manages about $3.27 billion and $460.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Platinum Group Metals Ltd by 262,930 shares to 46,392 shares, valued at $120,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mks Instrument Inc (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,000 shares, and cut its stake in Garmin Ltd (NASDAQ:GRMN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.07B and $2.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Twilio Inc by 37,700 shares to 369,500 shares, valued at $47.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW) by 520,464 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 984,658 shares, and cut its stake in Bilibili Inc.

