Sprott Upped Its Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM) Holding by $575,004; As First Tr Enhanced Eqty F (FFA) Valuation Were Volatile, Holder Shaker Financial Services Has Trimmed Position by $507,675

Shaker Financial Services Llc decreased its stake in First Tr Enhanced Eqty Inc F (FFA) by 17.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Financial Services Llc sold 33,845 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 161,342 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.43M, down from 195,187 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Financial Services Llc who had been investing in First Tr Enhanced Eqty Inc F for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $307.59 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.78% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $15.4. About 34,874 shares traded. First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) has 0.00% since August 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Sprott Inc increased its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (FSM) by 9.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprott Inc bought 143,751 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.75% . The hedge fund held 1.67 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.09M, up from 1.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprott Inc who had been investing in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $686.22 million market cap company. The stock increased 6.08% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $4.19. About 3.29M shares traded or 37.78% up from the average. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) has declined 30.76% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.76% the S&P500. Some Historical FSM News: 10/05/2018 – FORTUNA SILVER MINES INC FVI.TO : NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$8.50 FROM C$8.25; 28/03/2018 – Ecopetrol controls spill of crude oil, mud and gas at La Fortuna, Barrancabermeja; 07/05/2018 – Entravision Communications Corporation Helps Amplify Jarritos® “Destapa Tu Fortuna” Campaign; 09/03/2018 FORTBET SAYS IT OWNS 95.84% IN FORTUNA AS OF MARCH 9; 15/03/2018 – RPT-FORTUNA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP NV FORE.PR – PRELIM FY EBITDA EUR 55 MLN, UP 148.1% VS YEAR AGO; 02/04/2018 – Fortuna Files Form 40-F, Annual Report; 30/05/2018 – AgileField and StarfishETL Partner to Provide FSM Integration Solutions; 09/05/2018 – Fortuna Silver Mines 1Q EPS 9c; 29/05/2018 – Fortuna Silver Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – Fortuna reports consolidated financial results for 2017

Sprott Inc, which manages about $3.27B and $460.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Platinum Group Metals Ltd by 262,930 shares to 46,392 shares, valued at $120,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Silvercrest Metals Inc by 302,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.69 million shares, and cut its stake in Pretium Res Inc (NYSE:PVG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.65, from 1.49 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 15 investors sold FSM shares while 29 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 60.66 million shares or 10.52% less from 67.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 18,758 are held by Royal National Bank Of Canada. Tower Research Ltd Liability (Trc) reported 0% in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). Guggenheim Capital Lc has 440,580 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Sprott stated it has 1.67 million shares. Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 21,455 shares. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag has 0% invested in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) for 2.07 million shares. U S Investors has invested 0.46% in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). Moreover, Renaissance Llc has 0.02% invested in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) for 6.73 million shares. 20.22 million are held by Van Eck Associates. Arrowstreet LP reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). Citadel Advsrs Lc holds 0% or 314,027 shares in its portfolio. Sigma Planning Corporation has invested 0% in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). Rathbone Brothers Plc reported 11,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). Shell Asset Mngmt invested in 0% or 13,749 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold FFA shares while 8 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 4.73 million shares or 2.39% less from 4.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retail Bank Of America Corporation De invested in 9,572 shares. Ameriprise stated it has 53,302 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA). North Star Invest Mngmt Corp reported 0.43% stake. Stifel Corp owns 37,749 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Advsrs Asset Management Incorporated holds 0.08% in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) or 291,434 shares. Raymond James & Associates invested 0.01% of its portfolio in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA). Pnc Fin Svcs Grp Inc Inc owns 2,632 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Regions Financial Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) for 700 shares. Moreover, Benjamin F Edwards & Co Incorporated has 0.01% invested in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA). 161,342 are owned by Shaker Financial Svcs Ltd Llc. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Co reported 0.08% stake. Enterprise Finance Services invested 0% of its portfolio in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA). Institute For Wealth Mngmt Llc, a Colorado-based fund reported 12,069 shares. Virtu Fin Limited, New York-based fund reported 132,926 shares.

