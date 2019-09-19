Sprott Stake in Gentex (GNTX) Has Trimmed by $480,000 as Market Value Rose; As Del Friscos Restaurant Group (DFRG) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Armistice Capital Lifted Its Position

Armistice Capital Llc increased its stake in Del Friscos Restaurant Group (DFRG) by 9.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armistice Capital Llc bought 525,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.54% . The institutional investor held 6.13M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.76 million, up from 5.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armistice Capital Llc who had been investing in Del Friscos Restaurant Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $267.02 million market cap company. It closed at $7.97 lastly. It is down 15.54% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.54% the S&P500. Some Historical DFRG News: 08/03/2018 – DEL FRISCO’S 4Q REV. $121.9M, EST. $123.0M; 07/05/2018 – DEL FRISCO’S RESTAURANT GROUP INC – PROPOSED TRANSACTION DOES NOT REQUIRE APPROVAL BY DEL FRISCO’S SHAREHOLDERS; 08/03/2018 – DEL FRISCO’S EXPLORES OPTIONS FOR SULLIVAN’S STEAKHOUSE; 08/03/2018 – Del Frisco’s Restaurant Exploring Strategic Alternatives for Sullivan’s Steakhouse; 07/05/2018 – DEL FRISCO’S RESTAURANT GROUP, TO BUY BARTECA RESTAURANT GROUP; 08/03/2018 – DEL FRISCO’S REPORTS $50M SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 07/05/2018 – DEL FRISCO’S TO BUY BARTECA RESTAURANT GROUP FOR $325M IN CASH; 08/03/2018 – DEL FRISCO’S RESTAURANT GROUP INC DFRG.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $0.66 TO $0.76; 07/05/2018 – Del Frisco’s Restaurant 1Q Adj EPS 10c; 07/05/2018 – DEL FRISCO’S RESTAURANT GROUP, INC. TO ACQUIRE BARTECA RESTAURANT GROUP FOR $325 MILLION IN CASH

Sprott Inc decreased its stake in Gentex Corp (GNTX) by 4.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprott Inc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.84% . The hedge fund held 400,000 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.84M, down from 420,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprott Inc who had been investing in Gentex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $27.73. About 871,125 shares traded. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has risen 19.48% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – CONTINUES TO MAINTAIN PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR REVENUE, GROSS MARGIN, CAPEX, AMONG OTHERS FOR 2018; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX CORP – TARGETED SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION OF ABOUT $425 MLN FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 25/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within MicroStrategy, Marcus & Millichap, Gentex, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Dave & Bus; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – BOARD AUTHORIZED MANAGEMENT TO SECURE LINE OF CREDIT OF UP TO ADDITIONAL $150 MLN; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX TARGETS SHARE BUYBACK OF ABOUT $425M FOR CALENDAR YEAR; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018, 2019 REV; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – CONTINUES TO MAINTAIN PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED ANNUAL REVENUE GUIDANCE FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2019; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX BOOSTS DIV TO 11C FROM 10C, EST. 10C; 09/03/2018 – Gentex : Dividend Increase of 10% from $.40 Per Share to $.44 Per Share Annually; 08/05/2018 – FCA US Honors Gentex for Supplier Performance

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold GNTX shares while 147 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 192.31 million shares or 2.14% less from 196.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fiduciary Tru Com accumulated 10,324 shares. Kbc Gp Nv, a Belgium-based fund reported 100,013 shares. Arcadia Management Mi reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Oak Assoc Limited Oh invested in 329,495 shares. Bessemer Gp invested 0% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Savings Bank Of Hawaii stated it has 17,545 shares. Federated Invsts Pa stated it has 155,107 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.02% in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Commonwealth State Bank Of Australia has 36,600 shares. Victory Cap Mgmt invested in 13,061 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.07% stake. Hartford Mngmt holds 0.01% or 12,797 shares. Reilly Fin Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX). Northern owns 0.02% invested in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) for 2.60M shares. Great Lakes Advsr Lc owns 83,803 shares.

Analysts await Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.42 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.42 per share. GNTX’s profit will be $107.01 million for 16.51 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by Gentex Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Green shoots for Chinese auto? – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Many Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Gentex Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Nasdaq:GNTX – GlobeNewswire” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Gentex (GNTX) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Auto emissions battle rages on – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Sprott Inc, which manages about $3.27 billion and $420.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thor Inds Inc (NYSE:THO) by 10,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $8.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hecla Mng Co (NYSE:HL) by 533,944 shares in the quarter, for a total of 838,325 shares, and has risen its stake in Gold Resource Corp (NYSEMKT:GORO).

Since March 29, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $37,807 activity. Ryan Scott P also bought $12,499 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) on Friday, March 29. Chiodo Matthew also bought $2,510 worth of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) shares. 711 shares were bought by Downing Steven R, worth $12,499 on Friday, March 29. Nash Kevin C bought 568 shares worth $9,985.

Since March 21, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 sales for $4.41 million activity.

Armistice Capital Llc, which manages about $1.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Strongbridge Biopharma Plc by 912,000 shares to 1.58M shares, valued at $4.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc by 17,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 408,000 shares, and cut its stake in Frontdoor Inc.

More notable recent Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFRG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “New Plant-Based Steak Offering Now Available on Del Frisco’s Grille’s Menu – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “INVESTOR ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Del Friscoâ€™s Restaurant Group, Inc. (DFRG) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Del Friscoâ€™s Restaurant Group Deal: DFRG Stock Shoots Higher on Buyout – Nasdaq” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFRG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “NASDAQ: DFRG Shareholder Notice: Lawsuit against Acquisition of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group, Inc. announced by Shareholders Foundation – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “DFRG, EE Shareholder Class Actions: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Filing of Shareholder Class Actions Against Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group, Inc. and El Paso Electric Company â€“ DFRG, EE – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 18 investors sold DFRG shares while 20 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 22 raised stakes. 30.17 million shares or 3.46% less from 31.25 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Group Incorporated One Trading LP holds 0% or 26,978 shares. Moreover, Dupont Management has 0.05% invested in Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFRG) for 285,500 shares. Fmr holds 0% or 10,421 shares. Glazer Capital Limited Liability Com owns 235,000 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0% or 47,950 shares. Gardner Lewis Asset Lp holds 1.85M shares. Invesco Ltd, Georgia-based fund reported 77,888 shares. Moreover, Aperio Gp Llc has 0% invested in Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFRG) for 1,027 shares. California-based Wells Fargo Co Mn has invested 0% in Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFRG). Paloma Prtnrs Management owns 150,191 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. D E Shaw Company Inc reported 21,419 shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al holds 33,200 shares. Moreover, Cullen Frost Bankers has 0% invested in Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFRG) for 250 shares. Capstone Investment Llc, a New York-based fund reported 164,386 shares. Northern Trust Corp holds 376,484 shares or 0% of its portfolio.