Sprott Raised Seabridge Gold (SA) Stake By $417,000; Shorts at AUTOMOTIVE FINCO ORDINARY SHARES (RMIAF) Lowered By 25.71%

Sprott Inc increased Seabridge Gold Inc (SA) stake by 5.12% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Sprott Inc acquired 27,800 shares as Seabridge Gold Inc (SA)’s stock rose 19.98%. The Sprott Inc holds 571,287 shares with $8.86M value, up from 543,487 last quarter. Seabridge Gold Inc now has $838.88 million valuation. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $13.33. About 395,664 shares traded. Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) has risen 17.01% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.01% the S&P500. Some Historical SA News: 14/05/2018 – SEABRIDGE GOLD INC QTRLY NET LOSS OF $0.18 PER SHARE; 14/05/2018 – Seabridge Gold Files First Quarter Financial Statements and MD&A; 03/04/2018 – Seabridge Gold Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Seabridge Gold Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Seabridge Discovers New Gold Zones at Courageous Lake; 21/03/2018 – Seabridge Gold Files Form 40-F with the SEC; 01/05/2018 – Seabridge Gold Publishes 2017 Annual Report; 19/03/2018 – Seabridge Gold Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – Seabridge Gold Files 2017 Year End Audited Financial Statements and MD&A; 09/05/2018 – Seabridge Discovers New Gold Zones at Courageous Lake Project

AUTOMOTIVE FINCO CORP ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:RMIAF) had a decrease of 25.71% in short interest. RMIAF’s SI was 2,600 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 25.71% from 3,500 shares previously. With 200 avg volume, 13 days are for AUTOMOTIVE FINCO CORP ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:RMIAF)’s short sellers to cover RMIAF’s short positions. It closed at $1.39 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 13, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Automotive Finco Corp., a specialty finance company, focuses on the auto retail sector in Canada and internationally. The company has market cap of $32.76 million. The company, through its investment in Automotive Finance LP, intends to provide long term and debt based acquisition financing to auto dealerships. It currently has negative earnings. It also focuses on direct investments in the auto retail sector.

Sprott Inc decreased Cirrus Logic Inc (NASDAQ:CRUS) stake by 40,000 shares to 180,000 valued at $7.87M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd stake by 60,165 shares and now owns 152,676 shares. Federated Invs Inc Pa (NYSE:FII) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Seabridge Gold has $25.4000 highest and $24.6 lowest target. $25’s average target is 87.55% above currents $13.33 stock price. Seabridge Gold had 6 analyst reports since April 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. FBR Capital maintained the shares of SA in report on Tuesday, June 25 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by B. Riley & Co with “Buy” on Monday, September 9.