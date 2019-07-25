Sprott Raised Pan American Silver (PAAS) Holding; Shufro Rose & Co Cut Its Position in Buckle (BKE) as Market Value Rose

Sprott Inc increased its stake in Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS) by 38.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprott Inc bought 242,887 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.69% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 875,934 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.39 million, up from 633,047 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprott Inc who had been investing in Pan American Silver Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.21% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $15.7. About 4.46M shares traded or 57.99% up from the average. Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) has declined 37.22% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PAAS News: 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER ANNOUNCES END TO COMMUNITY ROADBLOCKS AT HUARON MINE; 12/04/2018 – White House: President Donald J. Trump Proclaims April 14, 2018, as Pan American Day and April 8 through April 14, 2018, as Pan; 27/04/2018 – Pan American Silver: Suspension Result of Road Blockcades Put Up by Members of Huayllay Community, Which Is Demanding Compensation; 25/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER: DOLORES MINE IN MEXICO IS RUNNING NORMALLY; 28/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER – INITIATED STEPS TO REDUCE CERTAIN ACTIVITIES AT DOLORES MINE IN MEXICO; 28/05/2018 – Pan American Silver Reduces Certain Activities at the Dolores Mine; 27/04/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP – COMMUNITY MEMBERS HAVE DEMANDED COMPENSATION FROM CO FOR ALLEGED IMPACTS TO COMMUNITY LAND; 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN: MINE WILL RETURN TO NORMAL WITHIN NEXT 48 HOURS; 27/04/2018 – Pan American Silver: Mine Suspension Due to Roadblocks at Nearby Community; 03/04/2018 – Selecta Biosciences to Present Updated Clinical Phase 2 Data of Lead Candidate SEL-212 at the Pan American League of Associatio

Shufro Rose & Co Llc decreased its stake in Buckle Inc (BKE) by 45.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shufro Rose & Co Llc sold 76,710 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 92,612 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73M, down from 169,322 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shufro Rose & Co Llc who had been investing in Buckle Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.95% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $20.37. About 411,637 shares traded. The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) has declined 19.45% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.88% the S&P500. Some Historical BKE News: 09/05/2018 – Buckle Short-Interest Ratio Rises 68% to 25 Days; 25/05/2018 – BUCKLE 1Q EPS 38C, EST. 37C (2 EST.); 16/03/2018 – Buckle Inc 4Q Net $42M; 12/04/2018 – BUCKLE INC – COMPARABLE STORE NET SALES, FOR 5-WEEK PERIOD ENDED APRIL 7, 2018 DECREASED 1.1 PERCENT; 10/05/2018 – Buckle Inc April Comparable Store Net Sales Decreased 3.4%; 12/04/2018 – Buckle Inc March Net Sales Fell 5.2% to $82.3M; 08/03/2018 – Buckle Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – Buckle Inc March Comparable Store Net Sales Fell 1.1%; 23/04/2018 – DJ Buckle Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BKE); 12/04/2018 – BUCKLE INC – NET SALES FOR 9-WEEK FISCAL PERIOD ENDED APRIL 7, 2018 DECREASED 2.2 PERCENT TO $146.3 MLN

Sprott Inc, which manages about $3.27B and $460.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hecla Mng Co (NYSE:HL) by 478,644 shares to 304,381 shares, valued at $934,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Newmont Mng Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 104,018 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,663 shares, and cut its stake in Federated Invs Inc Pa (NYSE:FII).

Analysts await The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) to report earnings on August, 23. They expect $0.30 earnings per share, down 6.25% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.32 per share. BKE’s profit will be $14.77 million for 16.98 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual earnings per share reported by The Buckle, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.23% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 19 investors sold BKE shares while 42 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 31.94 million shares or 2.57% less from 32.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Liability reported 365,244 shares. Farmers Merchants Invs stated it has 412 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 810 shares. Gsa Cap Prtn Limited Liability Partnership owns 46,500 shares. Mirae Asset Co Ltd holds 492,744 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Raymond James holds 0% of its portfolio in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) for 62,368 shares. New York-based Quantbot Techs Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE). Oppenheimer Asset Management reported 4,093 shares stake. Us-based Ancora Advsr Limited Com has invested 0.09% in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.01% in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE). Adams Asset Advisors Ltd reported 0.05% in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE). Legal And General Group Public Ltd invested in 0% or 81,464 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability Com has 250 shares. Alpha Windward Lc holds 0.34% or 26,880 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv accumulated 0.08% or 1.10M shares.