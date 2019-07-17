Sprott Raised By $493,290 Its Apple (AAPL) Holding; Workhorse Group (WKHS) SI Decreased By 0.99%

Sprott Inc increased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 5.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sprott Inc acquired 2,610 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock rose 12.19%. The Sprott Inc holds 50,610 shares with $9.61M value, up from 48,000 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $940.14 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $204.33. About 9.27 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 02/04/2018 – Intel extends slide on Apple chip switch report; 22/05/2018 – APPLE ANNOUNCES JUNE 4 WWDC KEYNOTE; 16/04/2018 – A gold-colored iPhone X? Turns out Apple apparently designed one but never released it; 25/05/2018 – It was a sign that Apple is serious about protecting its ability to take a cut of digital purchases made inside games on its mobile devices; 09/04/2018 – Apple Now Globally Powered by 100 Percent Renewable Energy; 01/05/2018 – Apple Also Expects to Continue to Net-Share-Settle Vesting Restricted Stk Units; 02/04/2018 – India imposes 10 percent tax on import of key smartphone components; 27/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O SAYS NEW IPAD WILL COST $299 FOR STUDENTS, $329 FOR CONSUMERS AND IS AVAILABLE TODAY – EXECS; 23/03/2018 – APPLE HAD CHALLENGED VALIDITY OF DSS PATENT ON NETWORKS; 30/05/2018 – AAPL, BAC, MS and 1 more: Tencent hires Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and BofA to list music unit in New York. Chinese tech company wants to fetch a valuation of $30bn through listing its streaming biz, which also a stake in Spotify

Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS) had a decrease of 0.99% in short interest. WKHS’s SI was 2.19 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 0.99% from 2.21 million shares previously. With 639,600 avg volume, 3 days are for Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS)’s short sellers to cover WKHS’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.0401 during the last trading session, reaching $3.6499. About 2.25M shares traded. Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) has declined 28.73% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.16% the S&P500. Some Historical WKHS News: 01/05/2018 – Dana Partners with Workhorse Group on City Delivery Vehicle with New Spicer® Electrified™ Integrated Electric Axle; 21/03/2018 – FACTBOX-Automakers put pedal to the metal on electric vehicles; 18/04/2018 – Workhorse engine that exploded on Southwest flight had caught regulators’ attention before; 24/05/2018 – Workhorse W-15 Extended Range Electric Pickup Truck Begins Six-City East Coast Tour; 20/04/2018 – DJ Workhorse Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WKHS); 14/03/2018 Workhorse Group 4Q Loss $12.5M; 16/05/2018 – Workhorse Horsefly™ Autonomous Drone Package Delivery Pilot Underway in Cincinnati; 03/04/2018 – Workhorse Group Receives Patent for HorseFly™ Delivery Truck-Launched Drone Package Delivery System; 26/04/2018 – TRAACKR – SERIES B FUNDING LED BY WORKHORSE CAPITAL; 16/05/2018 – Workhorse Horsefly Autonomous Drone Package Delivery Pilot Underway in Cincinnati

Sprott Inc decreased Williams Sonoma Inc (NYSE:WSM) stake by 15,000 shares to 35,000 valued at $1.97M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Federated Invs Inc Pa (NYSE:FII) stake by 20,000 shares and now owns 160,000 shares. Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr was reduced too.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity. On Friday, February 1 the insider LEVINSON ARTHUR D sold $255,087.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spectrum Management Inc invested in 1.68% or 29,645 shares. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price holds 52,472 shares or 3.63% of its portfolio. Jaffetilchin Invest Partners Limited Liability Corp reported 63,313 shares. Wade G W And Incorporated has invested 3.25% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Hwg LP stated it has 12,651 shares or 2.4% of all its holdings. Mcf Limited Liability Company has 17,324 shares. Clean Yield Gru, a Vermont-based fund reported 41,422 shares. Cypress holds 2.36% or 60,633 shares. 16,568 were accumulated by Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Fairfield Bush & Com reported 56,122 shares. Strategic Wealth Grp Lc holds 204,791 shares. Capital Investors holds 0.33% or 5.49M shares in its portfolio. Rhode Island-based Amica Mutual Insur has invested 3.12% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 1.18% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has 2.24% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 236,500 shares.

Among 28 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 17 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 61% are positive. Apple had 72 analyst reports since January 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Tuesday, May 28 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Friday, May 17 by Nomura. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Jefferies. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Reduce” rating given on Wednesday, April 10 by HSBC. On Wednesday, June 19 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $24000 target in Wednesday, May 1 report. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, January 30. The rating was maintained by Macquarie Research on Tuesday, February 26 with “Hold”. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, May 30 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Wednesday, January 30 with “Neutral”.