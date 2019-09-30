Sprott Position in Pan American Silver (PAAS) Has Lifted by $6.47 Million; Holder Sandhill Capital Partners Lifted Intl Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) Holding

Sandhill Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Intl Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF) by 5.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandhill Capital Partners Llc bought 9,963 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.48% . The institutional investor held 183,738 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.66 million, up from 173,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Intl Flavors & Fragrances Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $120.81. About 406,799 shares traded. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) has risen 10.46% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.46% the S&P500. Some Historical IFF News: 15/05/2018 – IFF CFO RICHARD O’LEARY SPEAKS AT TEL AVIV CONFERENCE; 07/05/2018 – IFF TO FINANCE CASH PORTION OF DEAL VIA DEBT,CASH, $2.2B EQUITY; 07/05/2018 – IFF Will Remain Headquartered in New York City and Will Maintain a Presence in Israel; 06/03/2018 IFF Declares Dividend for First Quarter 2018; 07/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS SEES FY REPORTED SALES CHANGE +3% TO +5%; 21/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Take-Two Interactive Software, Zillow and International Flavors & Fragrances; 07/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS M&A CALL BEGINS; 25/04/2018 – International Flavors Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 07/05/2018 – IFF TO BUY FRUTAROM IN DEAL WORTH ABOUT $7.1B; 07/05/2018 – Intl Flavors & Fragrances 1Q EPS $1.63

Sprott Inc increased its stake in Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS) by 52.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprott Inc bought 461,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.20% . The hedge fund held 1.34M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.67 million, up from 875,934 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprott Inc who had been investing in Pan American Silver Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.00% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $16.15. About 3.81M shares traded or 1.33% up from the average. Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) has declined 6.75% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.75% the S&P500. Some Historical PAAS News: 28/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP SAYS WILL MAINTAIN PERSONNEL AT MINE AT LEVELS NECESSARY FOR SITE SECURITY AND REDUCED OPERATING ACTIVITIES; 22/03/2018 – Pan American Silver Announces Filing of 2017 Audited Annual Financial Statements; 27/04/2018 – Pan Amer Silver Announces Ops Suspended at Huaron Mine; 27/03/2018 – PAN AMERICAN ENERGY WINS MEXICO OIL BLOCK 31 IN AUCTION; 09/05/2018 – Pan American Silver Announces End to the Community Roadblocks at the Huaron Mine; 28/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER – INITIATED STEPS TO REDUCE CERTAIN ACTIVITIES AT DOLORES MINE IN MEXICO; 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER 1Q ADJ. BASIC EPS 20C, EST. 15C; 27/03/2018 – TOTAL, BP, PAN AMERICAN WIN OIL BLOCK 34 IN MEXICO AUCTION; 05/04/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP PAAS.TO , DETOUR GOLD CORP DGC.TO , ANTOFAGASTA ANTO.L : RBC ADDS TO GLOBAL MINING BEST IDEAS PORTFOLIO; 27/04/2018 – Pan American Silver: Mine Suspension Due to Roadblocks at Nearby Community

