Sprott Position in Franklin Res (BEN) Has Upped as Shares Declined; Verisign (VRSN) Shareholder Bridger Management Has Decreased Its Holding by $15.91 Million

Bridger Management Llc decreased its stake in Verisign Inc (VRSN) by 30.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridger Management Llc sold 87,883 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.56% . The hedge fund held 202,960 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.85 million, down from 290,843 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridger Management Llc who had been investing in Verisign Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $205. About 380,718 shares traded. VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) has risen 45.15% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.15% the S&P500.

Sprott Inc increased its stake in Franklin Res Inc (BEN) by 10% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprott Inc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The hedge fund held 275,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.11M, up from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprott Inc who had been investing in Franklin Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $27.37. About 2.40M shares traded. Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) has declined 4.90% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BEN News: 26/04/2018 – Franklin Resources 2Q Rev $1.62B; 16/05/2018 – Macron No Messiah as Franklin Templeton Bets on Poland Instead; 22/05/2018 – Paulina Mejia Wins Top Women in Asset Management Award from Money Management Executive; 26/04/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES AUM $737.5B, EST. $747.26B; 26/04/2018 – Franklin Resources Second-Quarter Net Profit Rises 5.3%; 29/03/2018 – Templeton Emerging Markets Fund (“EMF”) Announces Results of the Reconvened Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Adds Union Pacific, Exits GE, Cuts CIBC: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Growth Euro Adds Advance Auto; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Global Discovery Adds Credit Suisse; 16/03/2018 – Franklin Templeton sold 1.2 trln won of Korea T-bonds this wk

Sprott Inc, which manages about $3.27 billion and $460.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gamestop Corp New (NYSE:GME) by 45,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $2.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Platinum Group Metals Ltd by 262,930 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,392 shares, and cut its stake in Garmin Ltd (NASDAQ:GRMN).

