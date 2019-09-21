Sprott Position In Coeur Mng (CDE) Was Raised; Quantitative Investment Management Has Lowered Its Position in Centurylink (CTL) by $3.35 Million as Valuation Rose

Quantitative Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 31.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Investment Management Llc sold 304,749 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The hedge fund held 657,451 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.73 million, down from 962,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.26% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $12.52. About 9.63 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500.

Sprott Inc increased its stake in Coeur Mng Inc (CDE) by 24.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprott Inc bought 160,169 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.50% . The hedge fund held 812,793 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.61 million, up from 652,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprott Inc who had been investing in Coeur Mng Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.19% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $5.27. About 9.89M shares traded or 40.71% up from the average. Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) has declined 31.95% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.95% the S&P500. Some Historical CDE News: 02/04/2018 – St Louis County: St. Louis County Executive Adds Land to Creve Coeur Park; 08/03/2018 – COEUR SEES SILVERTIP PRODUCTION UP TO 750TPD VS 250TPD IN APRIL; 08/03/2018 – Coeur to Participate in Upcoming ROTH Conference; 09/05/2018 – Coeur Mining Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – Dept Insur (ID): April 17 Medicare workshop offered in Coeur d’Alene; 04/05/2018 – Coeur to Participate in Goldman Sachs’ Leveraged Finance Conference; 27/04/2018 – Coeur Mining Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Coeur to Live Webcast 2018 Investor Day; 25/05/2018 – Moody’s: Coeur Mining Outlook Reflects Expected Growth in Production, Scale, Earnings; 16/03/2018 – Coeur Mining Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.32 EPS, up 6.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.3 per share. CTL’s profit will be $349.04M for 9.78 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual EPS reported by CenturyLink, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.88% negative EPS growth.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $1.35 million activity. The insider STOREY JEFFREY K bought 50,000 shares worth $491,480. CLONTZ STEVEN T had bought 37,000 shares worth $404,250 on Friday, May 10. $196,600 worth of stock was bought by GLENN T MICHAEL on Wednesday, May 22. Dev Indraneel bought $147,155 worth of stock or 15,000 shares.

More notable recent CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CenturyLink’s Yield May Not Be The Main Reason To Buy The Stock – Seeking Alpha” on August 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CenturyLink, Inc. (CTL) CEO Jeff Storey Presents at Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Communacopia Conference (Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CenturyLink expands channel partner program in EMEA – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) A Good Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CenturyLink Completes Partial Redemption of Senior Notes – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 63 investors sold CTL shares while 170 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 776.49 million shares or 13.47% less from 897.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Winslow Evans Crocker owns 21,030 shares. Cetera Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 280,720 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Lc holds 177,968 shares. Trustmark Bancshares Trust Department reported 0% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Rafferty Asset Ltd Company stated it has 352,078 shares. Credit Limited Liability Company owns 372,000 shares or 5.62% of their US portfolio. 15,335 were accumulated by Weiss Asset Management Ltd Partnership. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc owns 0.05% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 22,602 shares. 34,606 were accumulated by Diversified Trust. Cls Investments Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Manufacturers Life Insur Com The holds 1.43 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moreover, Daiwa Securities Grp Incorporated has 0% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 38,755 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 0.01% stake. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 188,256 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Quantitative Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.89 billion and $2.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amerco (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 2,899 shares to 5,199 shares, valued at $1.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Live Nation Entertainment Inc (NYSE:LYV) by 59,440 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,140 shares, and has risen its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride Corp (NASDAQ:PPC).

More notable recent Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Coeur Mining’s Q2 shows double-digit production gains across all metals – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Coeur Mining: Not Really Inspiring – Seeking Alpha” published on April 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Former Dundee, BHP, Northern Empire Geologist Joins Blue Lagoon As Chief Geologist – Yahoo Finance” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Coeur Mining: Impressive Run-Up – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Bond Opportunity: Unreasonable Fear Creates Yield +7.8% From Coeur Mining – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Sprott Inc, which manages about $3.27B and $420.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kennedy (NYSE:KW) by 19,740 shares to 467,729 shares, valued at $9.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in B2gold Corp (NYSEMKT:BTG) by 108,341 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.73M shares, and cut its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $120,180 activity. 1,750 shares were bought by Sandoval Brian E, worth $5,245. Whelan Thomas S also bought $71,000 worth of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 27 investors sold CDE shares while 27 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 142.88 million shares or 7.72% more from 132.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase & owns 61,299 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 78,547 are owned by Legal General Gru Public Limited Com. Wells Fargo Co Mn invested in 0% or 151,205 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP accumulated 164 shares. Captrust Finance Advisors holds 0% of its portfolio in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) for 4,920 shares. Moreover, Royal Bankshares Of Canada has 0% invested in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) for 27,542 shares. Tarbox Family Office Incorporated reported 327 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hm Payson reported 500 shares stake. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0% in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE). New York-based Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0% in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0% in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE). Price T Rowe Assoc Md has invested 0% in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE). Rhumbline Advisers reported 0% stake. U S Global holds 0.33% or 145,225 shares in its portfolio. Voya Invest Limited Company has 81,128 shares.