Sprott Position in Cirrus Logic (CRUS) Has Trimmed by $1.72 Million; Driehaus Capital Management Trimmed Cyberark Software Ltd/Israel (CYBR) Position by $6.92 Million; Shares Rose

Driehaus Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd/Israel (CYBR) by 46.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Driehaus Capital Management Llc sold 54,507 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The hedge fund held 63,778 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.15 million, down from 118,285 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Driehaus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cyberark Software Ltd/Israel for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $105.83. About 188,788 shares traded. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 126.82% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 126.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 15/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q Adj EPS 32c; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q EPS 18c; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.31-Adj EPS $1.37; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.22, REV VIEW $314.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – CyberArk Conjur Enterprise Now Available on Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 30/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q Rev $71.8M; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2Q Rev $72M-$73.5M; 12/04/2018 – CyberArk Expands Managed Security Service Provider Offering

Sprott Inc decreased its stake in Cirrus Logic Inc (CRUS) by 18.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprott Inc sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.98% . The hedge fund held 180,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.87 million, down from 220,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprott Inc who had been investing in Cirrus Logic Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $55.1. About 111,835 shares traded. Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) has risen 17.40% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CRUS News: 02/05/2018 – CIRRUS LOGIC 4Q ADJ EPS 51C, EST. 58C; 30/04/2018 – Cirrus Logic: A Relief Rally for This Apple Supplier? — Barron’s Blog; 21/03/2018 Cirrus Data Solutions Joins NetApp Alliance Partner Program; 02/05/2018 – Cirrus Data Solutions Completes Interoperability Testing with the Dell EMC Primary Storage Portfolio; 08/05/2018 – Cirrus Logic Presenting at Conference May 30; 02/05/2018 – Cirrus Logic: 1Q GAAP Gross Margin Is Expected to Be Between 48% and 50%; 22/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Repeatability, Reproducibility and Comparison of Cirrus OCT, RTVue OCT, MS-39 OCT, and Insight 100 VHFDU; 02/05/2018 – CIRRUS LOGIC SEES 1Q REV. $210.0M TO $250.0M, EST. $294.1M; 02/05/2018 – Cirrus Logic 4Q EPS 19c; 30/05/2018 – Cirrus Data Solutions Expands European Team

Analysts await CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.21 EPS, down 32.26% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.31 per share. CYBR’s profit will be $7.90 million for 125.99 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual EPS reported by CyberArk Software Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -43.24% negative EPS growth.

Driehaus Capital Management Llc, which manages about $12.71B and $3.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lindblad Expeditions Holding by 215,849 shares to 554,240 shares, valued at $9.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Quinstreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) by 503,259 shares in the quarter, for a total of 909,805 shares, and has risen its stake in Orchard Therapeutics Plc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 25 investors sold CRUS shares while 81 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 48.11 million shares or 0.87% more from 47.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Massachusetts Fincl Ma stated it has 29,035 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems invested in 0.03% or 14,900 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System, California-based fund reported 114,858 shares. Convergence Inv Prtnrs Ltd Liability reported 5,675 shares. Amer Century owns 122,628 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 7,426 shares. Moreover, Aperio Gru Ltd Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) for 45,083 shares. Axa holds 171,000 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Profund Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 7,963 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.02% or 185,850 shares. D E Shaw And reported 0.02% stake. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 7,593 shares. 87,586 are held by Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability. Tower Research Limited Liability Corp (Trc) stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS). Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp reported 0% in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS).

