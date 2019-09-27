Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust (SPPP)’s Financial Results Comparing With United States Antimony Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY)

As Industrial Metals & Minerals companies, Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust (NYSE:SPPP) and United States Antimony Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust
|12
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|United States Antimony Corporation
|1
|0.00
|46.86M
|0.01
|80.56
Table 1 highlights Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust and United States Antimony Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust and United States Antimony Corporation.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|United States Antimony Corporation
|7,224,791,859.39%
|5.5%
|3.4%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 0% of Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust shares are held by institutional investors while 14.5% of United States Antimony Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 9.1% of United States Antimony Corporation’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust
|-1.44%
|0.45%
|10.63%
|12.66%
|46.48%
|18.3%
|United States Antimony Corporation
|17.12%
|28.93%
|33.57%
|9.85%
|30.65%
|25%
For the past year Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust was less bullish than United States Antimony Corporation.
Summary
United States Antimony Corporation beats Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust on 8 of the 9 factors.
