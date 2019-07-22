Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust (SPPP)’s Financial Results Comparing With SRC Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI)

Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:SPPP) and SRC Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) compete with each other in the Industrial Metals & Minerals sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust 11 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 SRC Energy Inc. 5 1.40 N/A 1.00 5.45

Table 1 demonstrates Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust and SRC Energy Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust and SRC Energy Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust 0.00% 0% 0% SRC Energy Inc. 0.00% 15.8% 9.4%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Competitively, SRC Energy Inc. has 1.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust 1.17% -2.36% -6.5% 13.36% 17.48% 5.01% SRC Energy Inc. -6.35% -14.02% 30.31% -26.61% -54.35% 16.17%

For the past year Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust was less bullish than SRC Energy Inc.

Summary

SRC Energy Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust.

SRC Energy Inc. engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties primarily located in the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 332,400 net acres under lease, which are located in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg Basin; and operated 288 net producing wells. The company was formerly known as Synergy Resources Corporation and changed its name to SRC Energy Inc. in March 2017. The company is based in Denver, Colorado.