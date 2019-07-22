Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust (SPPP)’s Financial Results Comparing With SRC Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI)

Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:SPPP) and SRC Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) compete with each other in the Industrial Metals & Minerals sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|SRC Energy Inc.
|5
|1.40
|N/A
|1.00
|5.45
Table 1 demonstrates Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust and SRC Energy Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust and SRC Energy Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|SRC Energy Inc.
|0.00%
|15.8%
|9.4%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Competitively, SRC Energy Inc. has 1.2% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust
|1.17%
|-2.36%
|-6.5%
|13.36%
|17.48%
|5.01%
|SRC Energy Inc.
|-6.35%
|-14.02%
|30.31%
|-26.61%
|-54.35%
|16.17%
For the past year Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust was less bullish than SRC Energy Inc.
Summary
SRC Energy Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust.
SRC Energy Inc. engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties primarily located in the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 332,400 net acres under lease, which are located in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg Basin; and operated 288 net producing wells. The company was formerly known as Synergy Resources Corporation and changed its name to SRC Energy Inc. in March 2017. The company is based in Denver, Colorado.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.