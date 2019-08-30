Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust (SPPP) At $11.89 Forms Top; Griffin Industrial Realty (GRIF) Sellers Increased By 9.04% Their Shorts

Griffin Industrial Realty Inc (NASDAQ:GRIF) had an increase of 9.04% in short interest. GRIF’s SI was 19,300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 9.04% from 17,700 shares previously. With 2,700 avg volume, 7 days are for Griffin Industrial Realty Inc (NASDAQ:GRIF)’s short sellers to cover GRIF’s short positions. The SI to Griffin Industrial Realty Inc’s float is 0.7%. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $34.9. About 828 shares traded. Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIF) has declined 11.08% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.08% the S&P500. Some Historical GRIF News: 02/04/2018 – Griffin Announces Closing on Construction to Permanent Mortgage Loan; 10/05/2018 – GRIFFIN INDUSTRIAL REALTY INC – EXPECTS TO USE NET PROCEEDS, IF ANY, FROM ATM PROGRAM OVER TIME FOR ACQUISITIONS OF TARGET PROPERTIES; 11/04/2018 – Griffin Industrial Realty May Offer and Sell Up to $50M of a Variety of Securities Including Common Stk, Preferred Stk; 07/03/2018 Griffin Announces Fiscal 2018 First Quarter Leasing; 10/05/2018 – Griffin Announces At-The-Market Offering Program; 21/04/2018 – DJ Griffin Industrial Realty Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GRIF); 11/04/2018 – Griffin Announces the Filing of a Universal Shelf Registration Statement; 09/04/2018 – Griffin Industrial Realty 1Q Loss/Shr 34c

Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust (SPPP) formed multiple top with $12.48 target or 5.00% above today’s $11.89 share price. Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust (SPPP) has $110.49M valuation. The stock increased 4.21% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $11.89. About 6,040 shares traded. Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust (NYSE:SPPP) has risen 46.48% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 46.48% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 1 investors sold Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. shares while 8 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 2.38 million shares or 1.83% more from 2.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Cap Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIF). Wells Fargo & Mn reported 3,095 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp has 216,628 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ameritas Ptnrs Inc accumulated 55 shares or 0% of the stock. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag stated it has 0% in Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIF). California State Teachers Retirement owns 1,188 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Com Can holds 0% or 9 shares in its portfolio. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corporation invested in 570,601 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Llc owns 5,396 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Northern Tru has 0% invested in Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIF) for 24,143 shares. Bridgeway holds 0.01% or 25,205 shares. Kings Point Mngmt stated it has 0.37% of its portfolio in Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIF). Amer Intl Grp accumulated 0% or 531 shares. State Street reported 8,208 shares. Blackrock invested 0% in Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIF).

Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. develops, manages, and leases industrial and commercial properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $178.00 million. As of November 30, 2016, the firm owned 32 buildings comprising 21 industrial/warehouse buildings, 11 office/flex buildings, and a restaurant building. It has a 35.47 P/E ratio. It also owns approximately 2,907 acres of land in Connecticut, as well as owns approximately 422 acres of land in Massachusetts, 117 acres of land in Pennsylvania, and 1,066 acres in northern Florida.

More notable recent Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Griffin Industrial Realty (NASDAQ:GRIF) Stock Five Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 33% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Mid-Afternoon Market Update: US Stocks Turn Negative After Fed Reserve Cuts Rates – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:GRIF) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIF) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Griffin Announces Closings on Land Purchases Nasdaq:GRIF – GlobeNewswire” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “More on Griffin Industrial Realty’s Q2 results – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 10, 2018.