Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (CEF)’s Financial Results Comparing With WisdomTree Investments Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF)

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) and WisdomTree Investments Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust 13 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00 WisdomTree Investments Inc. 7 2.66 N/A 0.21 29.38

Table 1 highlights Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and WisdomTree Investments Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and WisdomTree Investments Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust 0.00% 0% 0% WisdomTree Investments Inc. 0.00% 10.1% 3.9%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 2.46% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust shares are owned by institutional investors while 74.6% of WisdomTree Investments Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.5% are WisdomTree Investments Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust -1.31% 4.29% 11.92% 4.77% 11.47% 8.53% WisdomTree Investments Inc. -4.02% -1.43% -13.17% -4.91% -32.02% -6.77%

For the past year Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust had bullish trend while WisdomTree Investments Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

WisdomTree Investments Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans. It develops index using its fundamentally weighted index methodology. In addition, the company provides investment advisory services. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in New York, New York.