Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (CEF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:TPZ)

Both Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSE:CEF) and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust 13 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00 Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. 18 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 2.46% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust shares are held by institutional investors while 24.85% of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Competitively, held 0.2% of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust -1.31% 4.29% 11.92% 4.77% 11.47% 8.53% Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. -4.93% -2.97% -4.45% -1.64% -5.92% 12.61%

For the past year Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has weaker performance than Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.

Summary

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. beats Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust on 3 of the 3 factors.