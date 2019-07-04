Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (CEF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKX)

Both Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) and Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKX) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust 13 0.00 N/A -1.11 0.00 Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund 14 14.10 N/A 0.54 26.22

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 2.46% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust shares and 15.51% of Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust 0.73% -0.32% -2.98% 6.74% -6.86% -1.44% Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund -0.21% 1.5% 6.28% 11.28% 5.18% 12.07%

For the past year Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust had bearish trend while Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 5 factors Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund beats Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust.

Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income which are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes and are rated Baa, BBB or higher with an average maturity of 20.17 years. It employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) California Municipal Bond Index and the S&P National Municipal Bond Index. It was formerly known as Nuveen California AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund. Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on November 21, 2002 and is domiciled in the United States.