Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (CEF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS)

As Asset Management companies, Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) and Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust 13 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00 Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. 12 9.85 N/A 0.85 13.88

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 2.46% and 49.65%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.05% of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust -1.31% 4.29% 11.92% 4.77% 11.47% 8.53% Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. 0.34% -0.68% -1.51% 10.41% 8.58% 21.72%

For the past year Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has weaker performance than Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc.

Summary

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. beats Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust on 4 of the 5 factors.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution. It was formerly known as Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. was formed on July 28, 2003 and is domiciled in the United States.