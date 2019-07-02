Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (CEF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) and Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust 13 0.00 N/A -1.11 0.00 Jefferies Financial Group Inc. 19 1.10 N/A 2.03 9.31

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Jefferies Financial Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 2.46% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust shares are held by institutional investors while 82.4% of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders held about 8.2% of Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust 0.73% -0.32% -2.98% 6.74% -6.86% -1.44% Jefferies Financial Group Inc. -4.64% -6.1% -8.33% -13.96% -23% 8.99%

For the past year Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust had bearish trend while Jefferies Financial Group Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. beats Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust on 6 of the 6 factors.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc., a financial services company, offers a range of products and services in investment banking, equities, fixed income, and wealth management in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It engages in the debt capital market, equity capital market, merger and acquisition, private capital advisory, and restructuring and recapitalization businesses. The company also offers cash equities; electronic trading solutions, such as global algorithmic and portfolio trading solutions; equity derivatives, such as U.S. equity options, U.S. exchange-traded funds, and Europe equity derivatives, as well as trades in a range of convertible securities from large investment-grade issues to small private transactions; access to investors and logistics; and prime services. In addition, it provides fixed income products, such as government securities, mortgage and asset backed securities, corporate credits, sovereign and corporate fixed income securities, municipal securities, debt solutions, and foreign exchange. Further, the company offers asset management services; and wealth management services, such as investment advisory, financial planning, family office and institutional consulting, executive, and lending solutions. The company was formerly known as Leucadia National Corporation and changed its name to Jefferies Financial Group Inc. in May 2018. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. was founded in 1968 and is based in New York, New York.